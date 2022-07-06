4h ago

'It is cowardice': Shopkeeper shot 'multiple times' in face during morning load shedding

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Unknown gunmen killed a shopkeeper in Elsies River, Cape Town reportedly shortly after opening shop.
iStock
  • A Cape Town shopkeeper has been shot dead.
  • The incident took place shortly after he opened the supermarket.
  • Police are searching for clues as to the identity of the gunmen.

A Cape Town shopkeeper has been shot dead, reportedly shortly after opening his supermarket.

Police were called to the scene in Elsies River on Tuesday at 07:30, and found the man lying behind the shop counter. The incident took place in Adriaanse Road, Clarkes Estate.

"The 24-year-old deceased had gunshot wounds to his body. A murder case was opened for investigation. The unknown suspects, who fled the scene in an unknown direction, are yet to be arrested. The motive can possibly be robbery," said police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk.

READ | Tashas shooting: Slain man had SA driver's licence, UAE residency permit, and was armed when shot

Elsies River Community Police Forum chairperson Chief Hamish Arries said the man was shot "multiple times in the face" shortly after opening the shop.

"This is tragic, and we, as members of this community, cannot accept this. The killing of a shopkeeper serving our essential needs is a crisis. The Elsies River Community Police Forum condemns this brutal act in the strongest terms," said Arries.

Arries added:

It is cowardice as it happened early, during load shedding. We are pained that this attack occurred at a time when most of our families rush to the shop before going on their daily duties.

Arries called on the community to join local crime fighting structures such as street committees and neighbourhood watches.

"We cannot be onlookers as criminals take over our streets, bringing shame and pain to our community. We… see the killing of our shopkeepers as a direct assault on our community as many are dependent on them for the daily service they render. These criminals must be brought to book," added Arries.

The police called for information on the attack.

"Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Carmen Prins on 060 582 8496 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Van Wyk said.

