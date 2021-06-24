'It is not true' - KwaZulu-Natal education dept denies claims that teacher vaccinations end Friday

A WhatsApp message claiming KZN vaccinations will conclude on Friday is fake news.

The message has been doing the rounds but the department denies the claim.

Instead, vaccinations will continue as scheduled until 8 July.

A WhatsApp message claiming that the KwaZulu-Natal education department will conclude teacher vaccinations on Friday, 25 June is fake news, according to an official.



"As the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, we have received the fake news WhatsApp message doing the rounds, misleading educators, saying Friday, 25 June is last day for vaccinations. We refute that, it is not true," department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said on Thursday.

"The vaccination programme goes up until 8 July. We are [telling] educators and staff at schools not to panic. The vaccination programme will continue as planned from 23 June to 8 July."

FAKE NEWS: The department of education in KZN @DBE_KZN says a WhatsApp message claiming teacher vaccinations end on Friday, 25 June is fake news. Instead, vaccinations will continue as scheduled until 8 July. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/6YgfBXLAnZ — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) June 24, 2021

The fake message tells those who have been booked for vaccinations on Monday to attend on Friday instead.

It reads: "Good day colleagues. For clarity sake , please note that vaccination ends tomorrow. Those that were booked for Monday will not be vaccinated on Friday 25 June at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital. Please cascade this message to all staff members eligible for vaccination(sic)."

KZN kicked off its vaccination rollout for teachers with a bang, accounting for nearly half of all vaccinations on Wednesday.



By the end of the day, KZN ramped up 22 000 jabs out of a total of 48 000 that were administered to teachers around the country. The province is expected to vaccinate 127 000 employees in the education department and identified 70 vaccination sites.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu previously said there were no concerns about the safety of the vaccines and encouraged teachers to get their jabs.