'It is shocking'- Bus companies involved in deadly N2 crash in Mossel Bay which left 6 dead, 32 others injured

Two buses collided head-on in Mossel Bay on Saturday.

Six people died including both bus drivers, while more than 30 others were injured.

Intercape and Williams Coach Tours were the bus companies involved.

Buses from Intercape and Williams Coach Tours were involved in the fatal crash between Mossel Bay and Voorbai in the Western Cape.

Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira, said that their bus was en route from Cape Town to East London.

He confirmed that the bus driver and two of its passengers had died.

"Injured passengers were stabilised and taken to hospital, while transport was arranged for passengers who had minor injuries so that they could continue their journey to East London," Ferreira added.

One passenger remained in hospital while another was discharged late Saturday afternoon.

"Intercape is saddened by this deeply unfortunate incident. The company prays for a full and swift recovery for the injured, and our thoughts go out also to the families and loved ones of those affected," Ferreira said.

Williams Coach Tour owner Fahiem Williams told News24 that he rushed to the scene of the accident.

"The pain is indescribable. We are deeply shocked and saddened at the unfortunate incident that took place. We are in contact with the families who have lost their loved ones and send our deepest condolences to those affected. This is not how we anticipated the journey would've ended," Williams said.

He said their bus was transporting people from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town.

"It is shocking, but we wish all those injured a speedy recovery," Williams said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said they are investigating the crash.

"Preliminary reports available reveal that Kwanonqaba police members were dispatched to the scene after two buses collided head-on. On arrival, they found six occupants who had sustained multiple injuries. They were later declared dead by paramedics on the scene. At least 25 passengers also sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals," he said.

Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie said preliminary reports suggested one bus took the wrong turn-off, prompting it to move into oncoming traffic.

Mackenzie sent out heartfelt condolences to families dealing with loss and their loved ones and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"I have instructed my team to provide any support we can to aid the investigation," he said.

Last month News24 reported that a bus carrying 50 St Aiden's churchgoers from Lansdowne, Cape Town to George and back overturned on the N2 near Swellendam.

The bus company was identified as HG Travelling. Four female passengers died on the scene with scores of others injured.

Enrico Lucas from the bus company previously said the bus was 100% roadworthy and all licences and professional driving permits were checked and up to date.