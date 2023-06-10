'It is unbelievable' - Durban family after missing parcel arrives 13 years later

A Durban family received a massive brown box parcel at the Kloof Post Office. It was dated 2010.

Thirteen years later, the family are in complete disbelief that the parcel final arrived.

It was sent from New York from a family relative.

A Durban family have been left "astonished" after a massive parcel posted in New York in March 2010, unexpectedly arrived at their local post office in Kloof on Wednesday.

Sanja Hanekom, 52, and her husband received a final postal delivery notification Friday, 2 June, informing them that a parcel was awaiting their pickup.

They were requested to pay R67.60 when fetching the parcel.

She and her husband made their way to the post office, paid what was due and stood in "absolute amazement" at the "massive" brown box being "dragged" out by a staffer.

The box was a heavy, battered-up and excessively taped-up parcel.

On the originating postal stamp, it clearly stated in red: 2010.

READ | Woman reunited with lost wedding ring after 60 years

Hanekom said she and her husband looked at each other with their mouths hanging to the ground.

"We took the parcel home and carefully opened the box. As we removed the waybill, we immediately realised that it was sent by her dad 13 years ago.

"Wow! It was unbelievable,” Hanekom said.

She said upon opening the box, there were stacks of interior design magazines, sneakers, boxes of flavoured teas, a glass teapot set and two congratulatory cards.

"I sent my dad a picture of the parcel via WhatsApp. Initially, he could not even remember sending the box, but when I started telling him about the tea and magazines, he started to recall that is the parcel he had sent one month after my daughter Maria’s birth.





"He immediately realised that that was the missing parcel," Hanekom said.

Maria was born in March 2010 and is now 13 years old.

The parcel left New York in March 2010 and, under normal circumstances, should have arrived at its South African destination in a few months’ time.

"My dad always sends me stuff from that side, and the parcels always arrive. This one was different; it arrived 13 years later, a few months after my daughter turned 13. How weird is that?" giggles Hanekom.

She said the pink and white sneakers in the box now fit her daughter like a glove.

Photo Supplied

"Had the parcel arrived in 2010, those gorgeous kicks would never have fitted my daughter. It is a size four; she loves them because they are just perfect, Hanekom said.

Puzzled and left with many unanswered questions, the family said they were curious to know where the parcel had been all these years.

"Surely, it must've travelled the world all these years as some items were unfortunately damaged. But it baffles the mind as to how it could have been lost all these years and then randomly shows up unannounced," Hanekom adds.

According to the family, the box has been unpacked and items thrown away that were damaged in the process.

READ | ‘I lost my engagement ring just hours after saying 'yes' but a kind stranger saved the day’

However, they will use the tea set in the next few days.

"My dad is an avid tea lover, and so is the rest of my family. That is why I was unsurprised to find a wide selection of the finest teas inside the parcel.

"We look forward to trying out all those different teas soon. It's so exciting," beams Hanekom.

Hanekom joked and said South Africans should not worry about their lost parcels as the South African Postal Office will take good care of them.

"Your parcel will be delivered to you in due time – that is, if you are still alive and have not moved to another address. If you are missing a parcel, do not lose hope – your parcel is resting at the post office warehouse and will be released safely when ready,” Hanekom giggles.



