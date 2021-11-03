9h ago

'It makes no difference' - disillusioned Soweto residents stay away from polls

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
  • National voter turnout for the municipal elections was 27.6%.
  • The IEC says reasons for low voter turnout include service delivery protests and a loss of trust in political institutions.
  • Young people in Soweto say they didn't vote because it will not change their lives. 

Different groups of young men stood on corners along Vilakazi Street, Soweto, on Tuesday, discussing the recent municipal elections.  While interested in the outcome of the elections, most of the young men did not vote on Monday.  

Statistics from the IEC show that men didn't register to vote in numbers for the municipal elections.

In Gauteng,  men aged between 20 and 29 made up 7.89% of all national registered voters. In the 30 to 39 age group, they made up 12%. Total voter turnout, excluding special votes, for the municipal elections was at 27.6%.

Soweto also experienced a low voter turnout.  

On Tuesday,  the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said: "It is important to realise that voter turnout is a multifaceted phenomenon influenced by different factors. Some of the elements that motivate voters to go, relate to factors outside of the purview of the commission such as disruptions to services, levels of trust in political institutions."  

And these were the reasons, young men in Soweto gave for not showing up at Monday's polls.  

Sipho Ndondo, 30, who sells hats to tourists on Vilakazi Street, where the Mandela House Museum and restaurants are situated, said: "I feel like there's no party... that's ready to give South Africans what they need. They are all just the same."

Ndondo said this was the first election since he turned 18 that he did not participate in.  

"Even when you look at the new parties, it's all the same people who either left the ANC or the DA. We are just recycling politicians. We need new people. Even  with the ANC, we need to see new people. Where are the young people? Even in Cabinet,  how many young people are there?" 

Ndondo said he also didn't vote because he felt the government was neglecting the poor. 

"If the government treated people well, then maybe we would have voted."

Lebo Makhetha has never voted in any elections.
Lebo Makhetha said he did not vote because politicans live lavishly, while residents live in poverty.
News24 Tebogo Monama

Lebo Makhetha, who works as a car guard, said he didn't know who to vote for. 

"Who will I vote for? I don't have a job. It [voting] makes no difference; there's no change."

"My mother in Kagiso has not had electricity in five months. The transformer burst a long time [ago], and no one came to fix it. I'm not voting for anything," Makhetha said.

He said working on Vilakazi Street gave him a glimpse into politicians' lives. He and other people on the street said the politicians frequented restaurants and bars in the historic neighbourhood.  

"We are looking at them living well while we live badly. These people always come here. That's how we know them."

Tumelo Topisi, 22, says he sees no point in voting
Tumelo Topisi, 22, says voting does not change anything for citizens.
News24 Tebogo Monama

Tumelo Topisi, 22, agreed that it was disheartening to see political leaders - of different parties - flaunting their wealth while residents suffered.

"They drink here, and we see them come here all time. They buy expensive whiskeys and drive fancy cars while we are looking at them."

In July, Soweto residents took part in the unrests that swept through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. On Monday, residents protested in Chiawelo, near Hitekani Primary School where President Cyril Ramaphosa voted. 

Asked whether registering their grievances through voting would not have also worked, Topisi said: "Politicians don't want to do the right thing. The looting and protests will continue until they do."

He said elections did not change anything; instead, citizens must work in changing their communities. 

"We must all work on individual change in our communities. We can't depend on these politicians."

Topisi, who is unemployed, has never voted.

"I don’t see the purpose to vote. People are voting, but we are still suffering. We don't work. Nothing happens. Even if we voted, it would be the same." 

What did he get up to on voting day?

"We just stayed home and drank."

