It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

After serving half of his murder sentence, Oscar Pistorius will be considered for release on parole.



Pistorius shot and killed Reeva Steenkamp through his closed toilet door on Valentine's Day in 2013.

The former Paralympian was found guilty of culpable homicide, but this was later overturned by the SCA, which found him guilty of murder.

The lawyer representing Reeva Steenkamp's family says it has been "very stressful", and has taken a "huge amount of guts and courage" for Reeva's mother, June, to attend Oscar Pistorius' parole hearing on Friday.

The attorney, Tania Koen, accompanied June to Pistorius' parole hearing at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre. Reeva's father, Barry, was too unwell to travel.

Speaking to reporters, Koen said the parole board decided to speak to June and Oscar separately.

"We have been advised that there will be a decision later today [Friday] - and they will first inform us before they officially inform the public," Koen said.

"It [the hearing] was very unpleasant for her, the circumstances, but she knew she had to do it for Reeva and she did it... I am very proud of her. She is very relieved that it is over."

As I've said before, she doesn't feel that he is rehabilitated. He hasn't told the truth and, for that reason, both her and Barry have submitted he should not be released on parole," Koen said.

"Our law allows every offender to be placed on parole sometime. So we know the day is gonna come and June and Barry also know that day is going to come. So as far as the outcome is concerned, I cannot project, we cannot project. June has said what she needs to say and we can only wait for the parole board to make a decision."

As to how the Steenkamps were holding up, Koen said: "It's very stressful, it's very painful and took a huge amount of guts and courage for June to come here today."

Koen said June expected to see Oscar at the hearing for the first time as she didn't attend the victim-offender dialogue proceedings "because she just couldn't face him".





"So it's been extremely stressful for her and extremely traumatising. I really just commend June, she showed so much courage today." Koen said June was adamant that she did not believe Oscar's version, and wanted the truth.

She added that Barry's victim-impact statement was "extremely emotional, extremely to the core".

Carmen Dodd, who read Barry's victim-impact statement, said:

Barry said he can't sleep at night, he can't find closure until the real truth is given to him. He says, before he dies, he has one wish and that is Oscar would just tell us exactly what happened on that night.

Pistorius went on trial for murder after he shot and killed Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013, after opening fire on her while she stood behind the closed door of his toilet. However, he maintained that he believed she was an intruder.

Gauteng High Court in Pretoria Judge Thokozile Masipa believed Pistorius' account of the shooting and convicted him of culpable homicide. That finding was later overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The SCA found that, even if Pistorius believed that he was shooting at an intruder when he fired multiple shots into his bathroom door, he must have reasonably foreseen that whoever was behind that door would die. It then found him guilty of murder, under the principle of dolus eventualis.

The case was referred back to Masipa for a new sentence. In its ruling, the SCA found that the six-year murder sentence Masipa had handed down to Pistorius was "shockingly lenient" and said there was no reason why he should not receive a 15-year minimum sentence for non-premeditated murder.

The court noted that Pistorius had already served a year and seven months for culpable homicide and murder - and reduced his sentence to 13 years and five months.

News24 earlier reported that the parole reports reveal that Pistorius has repeatedly sought to apologise to the Steenkamps, but maintains he never intended to kill Reeva.

"[The] thought of not having a chance to come face-to-face with Ms Reeva's family to apologise for taking their daughter's life is reported to be killing him [Pistorius] inside," said the prison social worker, Clara Erenst, in her reports to support Pistorius' release on parole.

"He mentioned that he has been and is still praying and hoping that, one day, God will provide them the opportunity to heal and find closure towards the death of their daughter. And that, one day, time will come for him to come face to face with them."



