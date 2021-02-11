'It was a frightening moment': Brave policeman rescues distraught granny who walked into a river

A Free State policeman is being hailed for saving the life of a woman who walked into a river.

Colleagues said when Constable Moleko Mabe got the call over the two-way radio, he did not hesitate to help the distraught woman.

Even though he was not that confident about his own swimming skills, he convinced her to hold on to his belt and coaxed her to safety.

A Free State police constable is being hailed for putting his own life at risk to help an elderly woman who was so overwhelmed by debt that she walked into a river to end it all.

In a touching tribute, Free State provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said: "The member did not think twice before saving the granny whose life was in danger. In so doing, he risked his own life."

"There is no doubt that Constable [Moleko] Mabe was not merely performing a duty, he truly lives his calling. He is an example to other police officials."

In a statement, police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele explained that Mabe, who is attached to the visible police unit at the Phuthaditjhaba police station, had just boarded his van when he and colleague Warrant Officer Mandla Mothapo received a distress call.

They were told that an elderly woman had just been spotted near the flooded Kgoptjane River behind the Phuthaditjhaba police station and they rushed to the scene.

When they got there, residents had gathered helplessly over the bridge as the granny screamed for help in a part of the river overgrown with bush.

"I couldn't even see her, but used my amateur swimming skills and made my way through the thorny branches and into the muddy Kgoptjane River," said Mabe.

"The water was flowing heavily as a result of showers of rain. I finally saw her holding onto a branch of a tree, but was a bit difficult to reach out to her due to dense branches."

He decided to dive in to the water to reach her, uniform and all.

He said:

"I was not afraid to drown as my focus was to rescue the granny. I told her that I am here to rescue [her] and save her life. It was a frightening moment for her."

The granny asked how he was going to save her if he did not have a rope.

"I asked her to take a grip of my belt as I started swimming with her toward the bank of the river. I spent almost five minutes in the river struggling to reach the bank.

"Another elderly person, by the name of Mr Mathe, came down to the steep bank to lend a hand."

He said he had to break tree branches to get to the safety of the bank, all the while making sure the granny did not lose her grip.

Mr Mathe helped pull them out of the water until they were safely back on solid ground.

They walked the granny toward the road, passing a snake along the way, but all they could focus on was getting the elderly woman to safety.

The woman confided in them that she could not cope with household debt anymore, and had planned to end her life in the river.

The policemen took her back home and reunited her with her family.

Makhele said she was also taken to social services with her family.

