'It was a toy': Man who waved 'gun' at cop in viral video is 'mentally disturbed', say police

Gauteng police have urged people not to share a video of a man pointing a gun at two officers.

They say the gun was a toy and that the homeless is known to the officers.

The man has since been taken to a hospital for observation.

It was a toy gun - not a real one, according to Gauteng police.

They were referring to the gun that a man waved at two police officers in a video that went viral on social media.

In the video, the man shouts at the police officers while waving the gun at them. One officer attempts to take it from the man, but he pulls away and aims it at her.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the incident occurred in front of the Carletonville police station on Sunday, and the man in the video is known to the officers.

"It has to be put into perspective that the man in question is a well-known homeless person who is also mentally disturbed," said Sello.

"The man was seen by the two female police officers passing in front of the [police station and] carrying a firearm. Upon approaching him, the members realised that it [was] a toy gun."



Fearing that others would think it was a real gun, they attempted to disarm the man, Sello added.

READ | A dangerous game - Cape Flats forum lobbies against sale of toy guns

"Another officer came to assist them and the toy gun was seized. The man is currently in hospital for observation. The community is urged to refrain from circulating videos of unconfirmed reports which mislead the public," Sello said.



