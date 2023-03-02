1h ago

'It was a very quiet car': Mihalik murder accused says he didn't hear or see 'getaway' car being stolen

Jenni Evans
The man in the middle, Nkosinathi Khumalo, is testifying in the Pete Mihalik murder trial. His co-accused are Sizwe Biyela and Vuyile Maliti.
Astrid Februarie
  • The second accused in the Pete Mihalik murder trial resumed his testimony on Thursday in the Western Cape High Court.
  • Nkosinathi Khumalo claimed his first and second Legal Aid lawyer did not convey his instructions to court. 
  • Khumalo stands accused of being the getaway driver in the hit on Mihalik.

A slick car thief managed to steal the car of one of the three men accused of murdering Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik, the Western Cape High Court heard on Thursday.

The hapless Nkosinathi Khumalo continued his testimony on why the police had pulled in the wrong person within an hour of the shooting in Green Point on 30 October 2018.

On Wednesday, he testified that he was in Cape Town for a Krugerrand deal at the time of the shooting. 

On his way out of the CBD, he was pulled over for jumping a stop street in the Somerset Road area of Green Point. 

While outside the vehicle receiving his fine, a brazen thief stole the car he had borrowed from a friend, with his unsold gold coins still inside.

Khumalo resumed answering questions on Thursday, saying he did not even realise the car had been stolen while getting his fine.

"I don't know who drove away with the car," he said.

Prosecutor Greg Wolmarans leaned back and asked: "They drove away so silently that you did not know the car had been taken?"

READ | 'It could've been me': Bodyguard recounts finding woman, protector shot outside Bedfordview crèche

Khumalo replied: "It was a very quiet car."

Fresh with the memory of last weekend's ePrix, Wolmarans asked: "Was it fully electric or hybrid?"

"It was petrol," said Khumalo. 

Wolmarans launched into a long exchange over whether the engine was aspirated, combustion, or turbo, and how he could possibly have stolen a car without Khumalo, traffic official Boy Makhutu, or Khumalo's co-accused Vuyile Maliti (also pulled over) noticing. 

Khumalo said he had left the key in the ignition, and may even have left the engine running, which would have made it easier for the thief.

Wolmarans quizzed him at length on how this could happen under the nose of a traffic officer. 

READ | He lost a car, 8 gold coins and his freedom: Mihalik murder-accused's 'very bad day'

Khumalo rubbed his hand over his face as though washing it, cleared his throat and said: "The road was very busy."

The State alleges that he panicked at the stop after the shooting, left the scene with the alleged shooter, co-accused Sizwe Biyela, in the passenger seat, dumped the car somewhere, and then returned on foot with apologies for leaving the scene. 

Advocate Pete Mihalik
On Thursday, Khumalo blamed a second Legal Aid lawyer, who he eventually fired, for not bringing the traffic officer, Boy Makhutu, back to court. He had hoped that the lawyer would force Makhutu to acknowledge lying about him leaving the traffic stop.

Pointedly, he said Makhutu also got the colour of the car wrong.

On Wednesday, he blamed his first Legal Aid lawyer for not telling the court that he was driving a reddish Renault Clio, not a grey one, on the day of Mihalik's murder. He feels that might have eliminated him as a suspect given that the police were looking for a grey Clio.

He said he had never been arrested before, and did not know how the court processes and evidence collection worked.

All three accused pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mihalik and the attempted murder of his two children.

Biyela, the alleged triggerman, testified that he was on his way to Langa with his girlfriend in a taxi at the time after selling his gold coins. 

The trial continues. 


