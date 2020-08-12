47m ago

add bookmark

'It was a waste of jet fuel' - Zimbabwean journalist on Ramaphosa's special envoys

Canny Maphanga
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A Zimbabwean journalist says a trip by special envoys from South Africa was a waste of time as "key stakeholders" were overlooked.
  • Zimbabwe has been rocked by protesting amid growing reports of human rights violations.
  • The envoys are expected to brief President Cyril Ramaphosa later this week.

A trip by South African envoys to Zimbabwe has been described as a "waste of jet fuel".

A Zimbabwean journalist on the ground, who has been sought by police, said the engagement was confined to the head of state, while key stakeholders, including journalists, activists and opposition party members, were allegedly ignored.

"If you are going to embark on a fact-finding mission, it is pointless to go to the government but not the victims; they must visit Tawanda, myself, Hopewell and many others," journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu told News24 on Wednesday.

READ | Ramamphosa's envoy snub Zim opposition parties

"There is a lot of people that went through the abuse, meeting in an office to hear denials is not efficient enough - if they are serious about what is happening on the ground, they cannot be meeting in offices," he added.

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Sydney Mufamadi and former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete as special envoys to Zimbabwe. 

According to the presidency - in a statement on 6 August 2020 - the special envoys were expected to "engage the government of Zimbabwe and relevant stakeholders to identify possible ways in which South Africa can assist Zimbabwe".

In a statement on Monday, the MDC Alliance said it was on standby to meet with the special envoys following a formal request that the party be available for a meeting. 

Mufamadi and Mbete, however, left without honouring meetings with the main opposition party MDC's two factions, the MDC-T and the MDC Alliance.

Mathuthu and investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono recently collaborated on a story that exposed alleged Covid-19 corruption in Zimbabwe.

Accused

Shortly after these revelations, Chin'ono was arrested in his home in the country's capital, Harare. He was accused of inciting Zimbabweans to join a planned anti-government protest during the coronavirus outbreak, News24 previously reported.

Mathuthu was not at his home in Bulawayo when it was raided.

His sister, however, was arrested, while his nephew, Tawanda Muchehiwa, a second year journalism student, was allegedly abducted and beaten by "third forces". 

READ | 'Regime lashes out whenever there's a threat to their hold on power' - Zimbabwean journalist alleges

The injuries suffered by Muchehiwa landed him in hospital. Chin'ono, whose plight has received international attention, was recently denied bail.

According to Mathuthu, none of the journalists and activists who were "relevant stakeholders" on what was unfolding on the ground were afforded the opportunity to engage Ramaphosa's envoy.

"There is a huge number of people who wanted to make representations - that chance has been denied. It was a waste of jet fuel," he said.

News24 could not immediately reach Chin'ono's legal team for comment.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale told News24 on Tuesday that the envoys would brief Ramaphosa later this week and that "any comment will follow that interaction".

Related Links
Ramaphosa's envoys snub Zimbabwean opposition parties after meeting President Mnangagwa
Ramaphosa's envoys Mufamadi, Mbete arrive in Zimbabwe, meet with Mnangagwa
WATCH | It's becoming worse every day, it is too much now - Zimbabweans in SA try to help relatives
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaemmerson mnagagwazimbabwe
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
26% - 2401 votes
No I would not
28% - 2596 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
46% - 4193 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12h ago

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12h ago

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.40
(+0.50)
ZAR/GBP
22.70
(+0.59)
ZAR/EUR
20.52
(+0.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.46
(+0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.92)
Gold
1943.45
(+1.97)
Silver
25.82
(+4.01)
Platinum
933.86
(+1.45)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2131.00
(+2.16)
All Share
57417.28
(+0.44)
Top 40
53126.54
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10139.85
(-0.74)
Industrial 25
76210.18
(+0.91)
Resource 10
58992.57
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo