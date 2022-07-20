'It was like a movie' - Bullets fly as gang with AK-47s storms Benoni mall

Shoppers at Lakeside Mall in Benoni ran for cover as a heavily armed gang robbed a store on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the gang fired shots randomly, injuring a female worker inside a store.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police have yet to arrest 15 suspects who stormed Lakeside Mall in Benoni to rob a store on Wednesday afternoon, firing shots and hitting a worker.

Several eyewitnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told News24 the suspects were armed with AK-47s and pistols.

"The suspects came here with three vehicles and they stole clothes, and I am not sure about the money. I quickly took cover after seeing them, it was like a movie," one eyewitness said.

According to the police, the suspects fired shots randomly, injuring a female worker at one of the stores.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects travelled in three vehicles.

"On their way out, [the] suspects started shooting randomly as they were running towards [their] getaway vehicles - three sedans."

The robbery stunned shoppers and employees alike.

"The security also fled when the robbers made their way in. I immediately closed the door and lay down on the floor. I heard a series of gunshots, these suspects had big guns," an eyewitness said.

A car guard added they felt exposed.

In a 40-second video doing the rounds on social media, five of the suspects are seen exiting the mall, with some carrying stolen goods.

Two suspects are seen discharging their firearms at the mall's entrance, while their accomplices followed them with the stolen loot. Two are seen struggling to load the stolen items which they end up leaving behind, while others enter the getaway car.

One of the suspects eventually climbs into the boot of the car before they drive away.

"No arrests have been made yet. A case of business robbery and attempted murder has been opened for investigation," Masondo said.



The marketing and communications officer at Lakeside Mall refused to comment and told News24 the matter is being handled by its legal team.