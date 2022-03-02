'It was not a real gun' - Malema's lawyers attempt to punch holes in State's case

Advocate Laurence Hodes said the alleged rifle seen being fired by his client Julius Malema could have been a replica gun or an air gun.

The EFF leader and co-accused Adriaan Snyman's trial for allegedly contravening the Firearms Act continues on Thursday.

The two were charged following a shooting incident in Mdantsane's Sisa Dukashe stadium, in East London.

The alleged rifle EFF leader Julius Malema seemingly fired in front of a cheering crowd in Mdantsane four years ago was not a real gun, and an empty bullet shell picked up after the event and handed to the police, could have been placed there months before the event in question.



This was claimed by Malema's lawyer, advocate Laurence Hodes, in the East London Regional Court on Wednesday, attempting to punch holes in the evidence presented by the State.

Hodes put it to police forensic expert Warrant Officer Philip Berger that the cartridge which formed part of the evidence against his client may have been placed there long before the 28 July 2018 EFF fifth birthday bash at Sisa Dukashe stadium.

Hodes said: "It could have been dropped there six months before without being noticed, it's possible, [it] could have been dropped there a week before. Anything is possible in these circumstances, do you agree with me?"

"Yes, your worship," Berger responded.

Under Hodes' intense cross-examination, Berger also admitted the empty cartridge had a fingerprint on it and that the forensic experts could not ascertain who it belonged to.

Berger, who has 28 years' experience in the police, is based at the forensic science laboratory of the SAPS in Gqeberha.

He was the State's eighth witness to be called in the past two days since the trial started.

Hodes also put it to the State's seventh witness, Durban-based national compliance officer for the firearms division Lieutenant-Colonel David Johannes Jansen that the gun could be a replica or air pistol firing blanks.

He said such objects could be purchased over the counter and did not require a gun license.

While Jansen conceded he was no ballistic expert, he told the court that there was a distinct difference in sound between an air gun and a real rifle.

Hodes, who previously represented the likes of convicted drug dealer Glen Agliotti, said: "I go to the China Mall one afternoon and buy one and don't need a license, correct?"

Jansen replied: "Yes, your worship. But those things do use different type of ammunition, if you call it that, some of them are just metal round circular balls while some look like an actual ammunition. They are on the market, but in short, I think the sound effect it makes is also very distinct or different from a real firearm."

The State's sixth witness, Sidney Henry Stander, a regional manager from the Private Security Industry Regulation Authority (PSIRA) based in Gqeberha, told the court that co-accused bodyguard Adriaan Snyman was registered with PSIRA since 20 October 2004.

The court heard about Snyman's impressive security grades, which began from the entry-level Grade E up to the highest Grade A certificate.

Stander had 23 years experience in the industry dealing with the data of all private security officers.

Stander told the court the SAPS requested him in December 2018 to pull the files of Snyman and another private security guard hired by Malema at the event.

The court heard that Snyman had specialist training for cash in transit, bodyguard, and armed response services.

The court heard from Stander that Snyman was the co-owner of Technical Security Services from 13 October 2008 until 31 August 2011.

He then took over as a manager from 10 March 2014 up to the day of the Sisa Dukashe incident.

However, Hodes and Snyman's lawyer, advocate Shane Matthews, cut short Stander's evidence by successfully objecting to the State's "trial by ambush".



This was after Stander started testifying about an investigation launched by PSIRA into the Dukashe shooting incident.

Hodes and Mathews told magistrate Twannett Olivier that they were never informed about an investigation by PSIRA and that there was no statement in the docket in that regard.

Stander was then excused from the witness box.

Malema faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Snyman faces one count of contravening the Firearms Control Act and failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person's property.

Snyman is accused of handing Malema the rifle at the event while on stage.

They pleaded not guilty to all charges on Tuesday.

The trial continues on Thursday.