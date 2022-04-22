'It was painful as a mother to see': Resident on grim discovery of Media24 staffer's body in river

Bongani Mtlhavani's body was found with his hands tied in a Tembisa river.

The 33-year-old was last seen at a tavern with friends on Friday.

He will be buried in Limpopo on Sunday.

Residents of Duduza informal settlement woke up to a grim Easter Sunday as the half-naked body of Media24 employee Bongani Mtlhavani was found floating in a river in Tembisa, just metres from their homes.

According to residents who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity, Mtlhavani's body was discovered by waste pickers on Sunday. His hands were reportedly tied.

"It was painful as a mother to see the body. I thought he was beheaded because I could not see his head because the water was pushing his T-shirt above his head. He had injuries on his back, and it looked like he was stabbed and beaten before being thrown in the river," said a resident.

ALSO READ | Cop turned killer Rosemary Ndlovu appears in court for allegedly plotting more murders

A woman, who runs a small spaza shop, told News24 the area where Mtlhavani's body was found, which is clustered by shacks, was not safe.

News24 previously reported Mtlhavani was in Tembisa with friends and was last seen at a tavern dancing with two men on Friday night.

News24 visited the tavern, which sits on a busy main road less than a kilometre from where his body was found.

One of the workers said he had heard of the incident, but knew nothing about Mtlhavani spending his final moments at the tavern.

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

Mtlhavani, who recently bought a house in Protea Glen, was living in a flat in Berea, Johannesburg, and was in Tembisa visiting a friend.

His brother, Aubrey, speaking to News24 on Thursday while waiting to collect his death certificate, recalled one of their conversations.

He said:

He told me if I wanted to succeed in life, I needed to sometimes listen to him even though he was younger. It was fun listening to him.

He last spoke to Mtlhavani about three days prior to his death. They were planning a tombstone unveiling for their late brother, and now Aubrey is faced with planning Mtlhavani's funeral.

On Wednesday, his family went to the scene where his body was found as part of an African traditional ritual when a person dies away from home.

Mtlhavani will be buried in Limpopo on Sunday.





Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.