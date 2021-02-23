'It was scary' - Atlantis pupils push through matric 2020 year from hell

An Atlantis technical high school was delighted by matric pupils' and teachers' grit during the lockdown which left them unable to crowd around equipment for their all-important practical components in the specialist subjects they do.

Teachers resorted to one-on-one lessons with the pupils to maintain social distancing for their practical component.

One pupil was diagnosed with Covid-19 along with his grandparents and had to push through extreme fatigue and concern to finish his exams.

"It was scary."

This is how Atlantis' Proteus Technical High School pupil Marvin Milford describes the matric 2020 year from hell.

For Milford, 2020 was a year of being fearful of contracting Covid-19; being scared of not being able to cope with the catch-up workload when they returned to school after the first long lockdown; and scared that they would not finish the curriculum in time for the matric exams.

"Sometimes the pressure got to me and my mind went blank," he told News24.

"But the way the teachers kept teaching, and motivating us without putting extra pressure on us, was amazing."

And so as he holds his matric certificate, he feels a sense of relief and pride, and marvels at his 72% overall average.

"I was hoping to get higher, but for the year I had, it's more than okay," said Milford modestly.

Luther Dyson's worst nightmare came true after an already difficult year as he was about to start the matric exams.

Also from Proteus Technical High School, Dyson took up the home-based learning option the Education Department offered due to his chronic asthma, and not knowing how his body would cope if he were to get Covid-19.

Focusing on engineering graphics and design and civil technology, he had to adjust to not having access to the classroom equipment that they would normally use.

And then on the final stretch, he contracted Covid-19, and had to travel from Atlantis to a special exam venue in Kuils River on the other side of Cape Town each time he had to write.

He struggled with the debilitating fatigue associated with the virus, and battled to stay awake to study.

"I didn't feel well at all," he said. But he pressed on, determined to complete the exams.

And then his beloved grandmother and grandfather who he lives with, also contracted Covid-19.

"When my grandpa was in hospital we didn't hear from him for a week and that made me worry even more. But I just kept praying," said Dyson. "I had that on my mind the whole time."

Thankfully everybody recovered, and this year Dyson plans to get his driver's licence and lay down plans to study further in 2022.

Principal Hilton Smith spent the afternoon meeting the matric pupils individually in his office to hand them their results, to avoid pupils crowding when they were released.

He was immensely pleased with the way pupils and teachers doubled down for 2020, even though at their school they had an extra hurdle to face.

Because they focus on technical skills and technology, for much of the equipment the pupils have to study, they only have one example per class. And accessing this machinery and equipment was tricky during the social distancing and no-touch policies advised by the Health Department.

In pre-pandemic days the pupils would crowd around the machinery or equipment for hands-on mastery of their subject and have lively discussions.

However this time, teachers resorted to exhaustive sessions of one-on-one lessons on the equipment with the pupils so that they would not miss out on important practical components of their work.

It was no easy task, with 28 subjects on offer - double the number of subjects at most other schools - the teachers were under pressure to make sure nobody was left behind.They also have three versions of maths on offer - pure maths, technical maths and maths literacy - as well as three types of engineering: electrical, mechanical and civil.

This took planning to levels never seen before as everybody had to be accommodated in the whittled down class sizes.

Because pupils had to wait their turn, the knock-on effect was that the days were long and exhausting for everybody.

"The timetables were a nightmare," he shuddered.

Smith said he was immensely pleased with the way the pupils and teachers had adapted to 2020 and its challenges.

The result of everybody's commitment was an overall near 10 percentage point increase in their pass rate to 83.4% compared with 74.4% in 2019, and 64.2% in 2018.

Their bachelor's passes also increased to 26.7% for 2020 from 23.1% in 2019 and 12.7% in 2018.

"It was actually very difficult. But we coped," said Smith proudly.

"I am very happy."

