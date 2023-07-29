'It was scary': Security guard, six people wounded in cellphone store robbery in Durban CBD

Shop owners in Durban's busy CBD were traumatised when gunmen robbed a cellphone shop.

Seven people, including a security guard, were wounded.

Police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen.

Shop owners in Durban's busy central business district (CBD) were shaken on Friday afternoon when gunmen fired shots during a robbery at a cellphone store in Bertha Mkhize Street, wounding a security guard and six people.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, two gunmen entered Arfah cellphone store, and another two guarded the door.

They robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money.

"Some of the suspects reportedly fled from the scene in a getaway vehicle, whereas others fled on foot," Netshiunda said.

A security guard who was in the vicinity chased after those who had fled on foot.

"One suspect allegedly fired shots at the security guard and injured him. Six more civilians were reported injured when the suspect fired shots randomly."

Netshiunda added that when the police arrived, they found the injured people "lying on the roadway".

Paramedics on the scene previously said they arrived to find "total chaos" and treated seven people for minor to moderate injuries.

The owner of the cellphone store refused to comment.

However, a nearby store owner, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said she was in complete shock when she heard the gunshots.

"It was very scary. I'm not sure what happened, but I was told they tried to rob the nearby cellphone shop. They even took the shop people's money. But the police were there to sort it out. I hope they get the men who did this," she said.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating a business robbery and seven counts of attempted murder.



