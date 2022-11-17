1h ago

It wasn't me: Bok dietician says Elton Jantjies had affair with someone who looks like her

Nicole McCain and Lisalee Solomons
Springbok team dietician Zeenat Simjee.
Springbok team dietician Zeenat Simjee.
Gallo Images
  • Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee has reportedly claimed that it was a woman who looks like her who had an affair with flyhalf Elton Jantjies.
  • Simjee's lawyer has reportedly claimed a case of "mistaken identity".
  • Her lawyer claims Simjee knows the identity of the woman involved, but is not willing to divulge it.

Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee has claimed that it was not her, but instead someone who looks like her, that was having an affair with Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies.

According to Netwerk24, Simjee's lawyer Frikkie Erasmus said it was not his client who had been seen at a Mbombela guesthouse with Jantjies, and that the matter was a case of mistaken identity.

Her lawyer also reportedly said they knew who the woman was, but were not willing to identify her for fear of a "much bigger problem" arising.

Simjee has vehemently denied having an affair with Jantjies.

According to her lawyer, Simjee has received numerous requests for an interview, but has chosen not to respond.

"Her denial is well recorded, and we don't want to get drawn into further speculation," Erasmus told News24.

Erasmus added: 

[She] elects not to share her personal feelings about the false allegations with the media. [She] most definitely [did] not [have an affair with Jantjies].

After weeks of denying it, Jantjies admitted to News24 that he had an affair with Simjee for several months.

Jantjies and Simjee, who initially denied reports of an affair, were sent home from Argentina ahead of a Rugby Championship match in September shortly after news of their extracurricular activities made headlines.

Jantjies' wife, Iva Ristic, has confirmed that she intends to divorce Jantjies and has reportedly spoken out against Simjee's continued employment at the Springbok team.

This is despite Jantjies being dropped from the Springboks' end-of-year tour.

Simjee's lawyer told News24 she could only return to South Africa once the Springbok tour was over.

READ | EXCLUSIVE: 'Elton admitted the affair to me': Jantjies, Iva Ristic want to turn over a new leaf

Jantjies previously told News24 he understood why he had been benched and said he regretted not managing the response to the news of his affair in person. 

"The statement put out into the media was not written by me; I understand that at the time, a statement needed to be issued on the articles being published about me," he said.

Meanwhile, Ristic rubbished the claims that Jantjies had had an affair with someone other than Simjee.

She said:

It's a joke, honestly. I have proof that she was messaging Elton numerous times, asking him why he is posting me on his social media and why he hasn't divorced me yet. I cannot believe I still have to fight about this. Zeenat had an affair with Elton, they were both in on this, and it's disgusting that she's still choosing to deny it.

Ristic said she would be filing for divorce once the family was settled in their new home in Cyprus.

"It's not like I will trust Elton ever again. I haven't filed for divorce as yet because we are still settling in, and there is so much admin I have to catch up on this side, but once I'm done with everything, I am definitely filing, not to punish Elton, but for me to move on."

Ristic reportedly told Netwerk24 that Simjee was still communicating with her husband.

However, Simjee's lawyer reportedly said the communication was to tell Jantjies to "leave her alone".

Jantjies previously told News24 he had not had any communication with Simjee since the scandal and was "amazed" that she was back at work as if nothing had happened.


