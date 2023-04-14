1h ago

Share

'It will be a game changer': A look inside Stellenbosch University's R1.2bn biomedical research facility

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Medical technologist Candice Snyders preparing samples for analysis.
Medical technologist Candice Snyders preparing samples for analysis.
Stellenbosch University
  • Stellenbosch University has launched its state-of-the-art Biomedical Research Institute.
  • Among the facilities is the only Biorepository Unit of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.
  • The facility will enable research into diseases such as TB and HIV.

A robotic arm, -80°C temperatures, and 3.5 million biomedical samples are just some of the features of a state-of-the-art bio-repository at the newly-launched Biomedical Research Institute (BMRI) at Stellenbosch University (SU). 

The university launched the R1.2 billion biomedical research facility on Friday, saying the new building will place it at the forefront of biomedical sciences.

The Biomedical Research Institute (BMRI) houses some of the country’s top scientists, along with around 500 biomedical researchers and students. It also boasts the largest biosafety-level laboratory and a skills training lab with more than R120-million worth of equipment.

The fully-automated Biorepository Unit, the only one of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, will allow the facility to store up to 3.5 million samples -80°C, in an automated biological storage system. This replaces chest freezers previously used, and conserves energy while ensuring sample integrity.

The unit makes use of a robotic arm to select samples based on a unique QR code, ensuring that only the sample that is required is moved and that samples remain at the correct temperatures throughout the selection process. The system is also upgradeable to store an additional three to five million samples, should Stellenbosch University outgrow it.

Scientists at the BMRI carry out research in a number of fields, including bioinformatics, tuberculosis, neuroscience, and urology.

Stellenbosch University’s new Biomedical Research
Stellenbosch University’s new Biomedical Research Institute is the most advanced research facility of its kind on the African continent.

The building is also home to the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI), selected by the World Health Organised as a partner-member of the first Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Technology Transfer Hub. CERI is one of two specialised genomic facilities in Africa.

READ | UCT appoints Daya Reddy as interim VC for six months

"Scientists at the BMRI conduct research that translates into discoveries that help improve the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of illnesses affecting the people of South Africa and the rest of Africa," says Professor Nico Gey van Pittius, Vice Dean: Research and Internationalisation of SU's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Van Pittius said on Friday that the building was a "10-year dream that’s come to fruition". The construction was carried out over four years amid disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Using breakthrough science to improve lives'

He added that the research focused on challenges on the continent, prioritising research into diseases such as TB and HIV.

"Our strategy is to really improve lives and address health concerns on the continent," he said.

Technical officer Ané Kruger preparing samples to
Technical officer Ané Kruger preparing samples to be stored in the Hamilton BiOS, the largest fully-automated biorepository on the African continent.

"During Covid-19, it became apparent that Africa has its own unique health challenges. We have needs that are not always addressed by outside countries. We bear the brunt of the global burden of disease, and we have a role to play in providing solutions to them."

The BMRI also houses numerous state-of-the-art laboratories, lecture and conference theatres equipped with the latest audio-visual technology, and large modern dissection halls which are custom-engineered to minimise formaldehyde exposure.

The BMRI was also awarded a 4-star rating from the Green Building Council of South Africa.

"The investment in the BMRI will allow significant human capacity development through training some of the best students from the continent and exposing them to extensive national and international research networks to results in a next generation of successful scientists," said Professor Elmi Muller, FMHS Dean.

"The BMRI will be a game changer for healthcare in Africa and is true evidence of using breakthrough science to improve lives." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywestern capecape townhealthscienceeducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
67% - 2299 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
33% - 1139 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.55
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.97
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
1,044.51
-0.1%
Palladium
1,491.59
-0.5%
Gold
2,015.95
-1.2%
Silver
25.76
-0.3%
Brent Crude
86.09
-1.4%
Top 40
73,360
+0.9%
All Share
79,057
+0.8%
Resource 10
70,850
-1.0%
Industrial 25
105,987
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,955
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo