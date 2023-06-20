'Our cyberspace will be safe': Ronald Lamola co-signs cybercrime agreement with France

South Africa signed the cybercrime cooperation protocol agreement with France.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the agreement would improve the Special Investigating Unit's investigation of cybercrimes.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said the agreement would benefit countries in the SADC region and, potentially, more on the African continent.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola signed the cybercrime cooperation protocol agreement, which will improve the investigation of cybercrimes, benefitting the country and the Special Investigating Unit.



Lamola co-signed the agreement with French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna on Monday.



The agreement is a practical way of improving bilateral relations between South Africa and France and will equip the SIU with the relevant cybercrime investigation skills that are on par with global standards.

The minister said cybercrimes were a concern and their impact was felt beyond the country's borders.

"This cooperation will be a great help to us as a country to enhance our skills and enable us to deal with a number of cybercrimes. This will further boost confidence because our cyberspace will be safe, and if anything happens, we can investigate," Lamola said.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor added that the agreement would also help tackle corruption in line with the National Development Plan.

She said it would benefit countries in the southern African region and, potentially, others on the continent.

"I am pleased that we are making significant progress on a matter that affects us all. I remain convinced that as we continue to work together in our respective countries in the region and the globe, we will be able to address the challenges posed by cybercrime and ensure safe spaces for all our citizens," she said.



