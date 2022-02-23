It would be unconstitutional for Expropriation Bill to exclude compensation clause - Budlender

It would be unconstitutional to remove a clause dealing with compensation from Expropriation Bill.

This is according to a legal opinion to the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure.

The bill should allow nil compensation to be paid under certain circumstances.

It would be unconstitutional to remove a clause from the Expropriation Bill that allows compensation for expropriation, according to constitutional expert advocate Geoff Budlender SC.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure asked Budlender and his colleague Uday Naidoo to prepare a legal opinion in response to public inputs on the Expropriation Bill.

Budlender presented this opinion to the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure on Wednesday.

At the start of the meeting, Deputy Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Noxolo Kiviet said they need this enabling act. Other departments would use the bill to craft their own acts, she added.

"This is a tool at the hands of the people of South Africa to the kind of reforms, land reforms, that we want to see," she said.

She said the act would enable the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development in particular

"It's a key that unlocks the potential of SA to initiate and expand on land reform."

She said there was no intention to pass an unconstitutional bill.

READ | National Assembly fails to pass constitutional amendment to allow land expropriation without compensation

One of the topics to which Budlender and Naidoo responded was the call from members of the public, during the committee's public hearings on the bill in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, to remove the whole Clause 5 from the bill so that expropriation without compensation could be achieved.

According to Budlender, this revealed a misconception among members of the public in Mpumalanga and Limpopo about the amendment of the bill.

The object of amending the bill is to provide, in express terms, that no compensation for expropriation may be permissible in appropriate circumstances.

Budlender and Naidoo's opinion reads:

It was never the Bill's intention to depart from Section 25(2)(b) and (3) of the Constitution. The deletion of chapter 5 of the Bill would be inconsistent with sections 25(2)(b) and (3) of the Constitution. A blanket limitation of this kind would not be permissible under section 36, the general limitations clause.

They also explain that Section 25 of the Constitution does not permit generalised expropriation without compensation.

"However, there may be circumstances in which the Constitution permits expropriation for an amount of compensation equal to nil, provided that doing so is just and equitable.

"The Constitution requires that a balancing exercise be undertaken to ensure that the amount of compensation results in a just and equitable balance between the public interest and the interests of those who are affected. In some cases, the just and equitable amount of compensation will be nil.

"The Constitution and the Bill do not provide for expropriation 'without' compensation. They provide for just and equitable compensation, which in some cases will be nil," they argue.

The matter of whether the Constitution should allow general expropriation without compensation, or compensation which could be nil, was one of the sticking points between the EFF and the ANC which saw the National Assembly fail to pass an amendment of Section 25 last year, after a four-year-long process.

The committee was also presented with a legal opinion from the Office of the Chief State Law Advisors. The office is responsible for declaring a bill introduced by a member of the executive as consistent with the Constitution and properly drafted in the form and style that conforms to legislative practice.

"Our office has considered the Bill and certified that the Bill is consistent with the Constitution and drafted in accordance with legislative drafting form and style, before the Bill was introduced in Parliament," reads the opinion.

The committee will continue by considering the bill clause by clause.





We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.