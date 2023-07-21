50m ago

Share

Items worth more than R1bn recovered in Eskom-related fraud and theft investigations

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
More than R1 billion of items have been recovered during investigations into Eksom-related fraud and theft cases.
More than R1 billion of items have been recovered during investigations into Eksom-related fraud and theft cases.
William Horne/Netwerk24/Gallo Images
  • Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than R1 million worth of heavy fuel from Eskom.
  • The arrest is the latest of the more than 125 made in Eskom-related investigations since April last year.
  • Items worth more than R1 billion have been seized during these investigations.

Forty-two firearms, 83 loads of coal, and 33 trucks were among items to the tune of more than R1 billion that were recovered during Eskom-related fraud and theft investigations since April last year, according to the police.

In addition, 126 arrests were made since national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola established the priority committee on security energy on 1 April 2022.

More than 1 500 cases are currently under investigation.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a truck driver and an Eskom employee were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing fuel worth more than R1 million.

The truck driver is attached to a company subcontracted to supply heavy fuel oil to Eskom.

READ | Ramaphosa: Eskom has shut down R11bn worth of contracts in crime crackdown

Mathe said the Eskom employee, Sphiwe Sindane, 36, and female truck driver, 41-year-old Loveless Mabaso, appeared in the Kriel Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday on theft and fraud charges.

They were arrested after a shipment of heavy fuel did not arrive at the Matla Power Station in Mpumalanga.

An investigation by the priority committee on security energy led to their arrest.

"It's alleged that the pair sold and delivered the fuel oil to someone known to them and later submitted a fraudulent invoice to Eskom, claiming to have delivered the fuel," Mathe said.

"According to Eskom, heavy fuel oil is instrumental in electricity production."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapseskommpumalangaelectricitycrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
97% - 1033 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
3% - 33 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.19
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.06
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
957.34
-1.5%
Palladium
1,283.76
-0.1%
Gold
1,963.02
-0.3%
Silver
24.72
-0.2%
Brent Crude
79.64
+0.2%
Top 40
71,669
-0.2%
All Share
76,909
-0.1%
Resource 10
63,991
-0.9%
Industrial 25
104,759
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,750
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo