Items worth more than R1bn recovered in Eskom-related fraud and theft investigations

Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than R1 million worth of heavy fuel from Eskom.

The arrest is the latest of the more than 125 made in Eskom-related investigations since April last year.

Items worth more than R1 billion have been seized during these investigations.

Forty-two firearms, 83 loads of coal, and 33 trucks were among items to the tune of more than R1 billion that were recovered during Eskom-related fraud and theft investigations since April last year, according to the police.

In addition, 126 arrests were made since national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola established the priority committee on security energy on 1 April 2022.

More than 1 500 cases are currently under investigation.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a truck driver and an Eskom employee were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing fuel worth more than R1 million.

The truck driver is attached to a company subcontracted to supply heavy fuel oil to Eskom.

Mathe said the Eskom employee, Sphiwe Sindane, 36, and female truck driver, 41-year-old Loveless Mabaso, appeared in the Kriel Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday on theft and fraud charges.

They were arrested after a shipment of heavy fuel did not arrive at the Matla Power Station in Mpumalanga.

An investigation by the priority committee on security energy led to their arrest.



"It's alleged that the pair sold and delivered the fuel oil to someone known to them and later submitted a fraudulent invoice to Eskom, claiming to have delivered the fuel," Mathe said.

"According to Eskom, heavy fuel oil is instrumental in electricity production."



