It's a girl! Cape Town, Limpopo cops tap into their midwifery skills to deliver babies

Law enforcement officers have delivered a baby under a bridge in Cape Town.

This comes a week after a Limpopo police officer delivered a baby at a police station.

Both baby girls and their mothers are healthy and were transported to hospital.

Law enforcement officers in Cape Town went beyond the call of duty recently when they responded to a woman in labour under a bridge in Salt River and, with the assistance of a homeless person, delivered a healthy baby girl.

The officers were on duty on Sunday, 6 June, when a group of children alerted them shortly after 11:00, said City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

"The officers hastily responded and found the lady in Foundry Road, Salt River, under the bridge. The baby was already crowning and a call was made for medical assistance. The officers realised that the baby was not going to wait for expert medical assistance to come into this world and with the assistance of a very helpful homeless person on [the] scene, went about delivering the bundle of joy to the 36-year-old mother," Dyason said.

The baby and mother were taken to Somerset Hospital.

Meanwhile, two Limpopo police officers also assisted a young mother to give birth to her baby at the Roedtan police station a week ago.

The officers were on duty on Sunday, 30 May when the 23-year-old woman arrived at the police station while in labour. She had tried to visit the community clinic across the road from the police station but it was after hours.

"The young mother came to the community service centre, complaining about labour pains at about 13:30. Constable Mnisi Kleinbooi Solomon was on duty and she managed to contact Sergeant Nkang Winner Mogoru who was on patrol duties. She quickly rushed back to the station," police Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Mogoru said the mother was in pain and unable to walk without assistance. To give her some privacy, the police officers escorted her to the boardroom of the station. Mogoru, a mother of three who attended nursing college, used her own emergency medical kit to deliver the baby.

"I thought: 'I can't stop this. I'm going to help this woman,'" Mogoru recalled.

"When the baby came, I just thanked God for guiding me."

The officers summoned an ambulance which took the baby girl and her mother to hospital.

This is not the first delivery which Mogoru has assisted with. In 2009, she helped a mother who had just given birth, by cutting the umbilical cord and removing the placenta. In 2012, she assisted another mother to give birth while she was on duty.

