'It's a great relief' - former Tshwane city manager after court sets aside Public Protector report

The court set aside a Public Protector report that implicated Jason Ngobeni.

Ngobeni told News24 he was vindicated by the ruling.

The Public Protector did not oppose the application.

Tshwane's former city manager, Jason Ngobeni, says he feels vindicated after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside the Public Protector's report into allegations of maladministration and irregular awarding of a multimillion-rand contract.



His lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, said in a statement that, in September 2019, Ngobeni instituted legal action to review and set aside the Public Protector's report, dated 19 December 2018.

Mantsha said the court "granted an order in favour of Mr Jason Ngobeni by reviewing and setting aside the Public Protector Report".



IOL reported that Ngobeni was investigated by the Hawks and SAPS for illegally awarding the electricity prepaid smart meters contract to Peu Capital Partners in 2013.



The publication further reported that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Ngobeni erred in terms of managing the financial administration of the City.



READ | Tshwane/Peu prepaid meter deal declared unconstitutional



Speaking to News24 on Friday evening, Ngobeni said he was relieved and felt vindicated by the courts.



"It's a great relief for me. It has been a long journey. I had to put in all my time, effort and resources.



"This is vindication. I have always been of the view that the office of the Public Protector did not take due diligence when they did their investigation. I could not leave it like that," he explained.

Ngobeni said the findings of the report had left his career at a standstill and affected his personal life. He described it as an "albatross on his neck".

His focus is now on the future.



The spokesperson for the Public Protector, Oupa Segalwe, told News24 the matter was unopposed due to "resource constraints".

