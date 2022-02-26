1h ago

add bookmark

'It's a great relief' - former Tshwane city manager after court sets aside Public Protector report

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A view of the Pretoria High Court.
A view of the Pretoria High Court.
Cornel van Heerden, Gallo Images, Beeld, file
  • The court set aside a Public Protector report that implicated Jason Ngobeni.
  • Ngobeni told News24 he was vindicated by the ruling.
  • The Public Protector did not oppose the application.

Tshwane's former city manager, Jason Ngobeni, says he feels vindicated after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside the Public Protector's report into allegations of maladministration and irregular awarding of a multimillion-rand contract.

His lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, said in a statement that, in September 2019, Ngobeni instituted legal action to review and set aside the Public Protector's report, dated 19 December 2018.

Mantsha said the court "granted an order in favour of Mr Jason Ngobeni by reviewing and setting aside the Public Protector Report".  

IOL reported that Ngobeni was investigated by the Hawks and SAPS for illegally awarding the electricity prepaid smart meters contract to Peu Capital Partners in 2013.

The publication further reported that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Ngobeni erred in terms of managing the financial administration of the City.

READ | Tshwane/Peu prepaid meter deal declared unconstitutional

Speaking to News24 on Friday evening, Ngobeni said he was relieved and felt vindicated by the courts.

"It's a great relief for me. It has been a long journey. I had to put in all my time, effort and resources.

"This is vindication. I have always been of the view that the office of the Public Protector did not take due diligence when they did their investigation. I could not leave it like that," he explained.

Ngobeni said the findings of the report had left his career at a standstill and affected his personal life. He described it as an "albatross on his neck".

His focus is now on the future.

The spokesperson for the Public Protector, Oupa Segalwe, told News24 the matter was unopposed due to "resource constraints". 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengpublic protectorcourts
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
58% - 1901 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
42% - 1375 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.13
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.30
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,889.54
0.0%
Silver
24.27
0.0%
Palladium
2,367.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,060.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
67,719
+0.8%
All Share
74,206
+0.7%
Resource 10
79,348
-0.4%
Industrial 25
85,988
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,851
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo