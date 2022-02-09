17m ago

It's a 'small consolation' - Sayed family after HPCSA removes Peter Beale from register

Lwandile Bhengu
Peter Beale was removed from the HPCSA's register.
PHOTO: Werner Beukes, Netwerk24
  • The HPCSA confirmed Peter Beale had been removed from its register.
  • Beale is charged with the murder of Zayyaan Sayed, as well as culpable homicide in the death of Alissa Strydom.
  • Beale told New24 that he would not be commenting on the matter.

The Sayed family, whose son, Zayyaan, died after murder-accused Professor Peter Beale operated on him, say it is a "small consolation" the paediatric surgeon is no longer allowed to operate on patients.

On Tuesday, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) confirmed to News24 that it had removed Beale from its register.

The HPCSA said:

Yes, we confirm there were complaints lodged, of which some have been finalised, and a few pending investigations and inquiry. Dr Beale has been removed from the HPCSA Register, based on other complaints on which he was found guilty.

The regulatory board did not detail the nature of the complaints Beale was found guilty of.

Beale is currently in court on charges of murder and culpable homicide.

He is charged with the murder of 10-year-old Zayyaan, as well as culpable homicide in the death of 21-month-old Alissa Strydom. Both died after their operations.

Zayyaan died in October 2019 at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic shortly after Beale performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation for reflux.

Peter Beale and Abdullhay Munshi taken in by polic
"To the many families who lost loved ones, or whose loved ones suffered life-altering injuries as a result of Beale's actions, this decision comes as nothing more than a small consolation, given the pain and suffering they have all had to endure in the process.

Sinehlanhla Mnguni, on behalf of the family, said:

The families are only somewhat slightly comforted by the fact that no other family will have to endure what they have had to go through.

Beale appeared in court at the beginning of February, where he was subsequently charged with culpable homicide in Alissa's death.

Alissa was admitted to Mediclinic Morningside in July 2016 for the same procedure as Zayyaan, and died that night after the procedure.

Zayyaan Sayed
She was born with a condition that caused acid reflux and needed the procedure to help treat it.

In May 2016, she had an operation for dilatation of her oesophagus.

During the July operation, the indictment alleges that Alissa suffered an arterial bleed that was not correctly documented.

Mnguni said:

A mixture of indifference, negligence and a general reluctance to bring its members to book by the HPCSA has resulted in a large number of families falling victim to the actions of many medical practitioners accused of similar conduct to Beale, who have simply not been held to account by the representative body.

When News24 reached out to Beale for comment, he said he was not at liberty to comment on the matter.

"Under these circumstances, I am not permitted to speak to the media. You will have to get your truth from somewhere else," he told News24 over the phone.

Meanwhile, the Sayed family said they and other families were encouraged by the ongoing criminal case against Beale, which is expected back in court in 2023.

