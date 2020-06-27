1h ago

add bookmark

'It's a war' - Groote Schuur nurse on Covid-19 frontline

Jenni Evans
Nurses have been on the frontline since the pandemic hit South Africa.
Nurses have been on the frontline since the pandemic hit South Africa.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
  • A Groote Schuur Hospital nursing assistant has described dealing with Covid-19 as "a war".
  • Judith Parenzee has already lost colleagues to the virus.
  • She says her days are spent rushing from one patient to the next.

Groote Schuur Hospital nursing assistant Judith Parenzee describes Covid-19 as "a war".

She has been rushed off her feet since the pandemic hit South Africa, and then took its greatest toll on the Western Cape.

She has already lost colleagues to the virus, but still keeps going.

"When we first heard about this thing, Covid-19, we didn't know what to think," said Parenzee.

Wuhan in China appeared to have brought it under control quickly, but stories were coming through of Italy's hospitals buckling under the pressure of Covid-19 cases.

When the first case in South Africa was announced in March, it seemed the country would get off lightly as people were very quickly located and quarantined.

Judith Parenzee
Groote Schuur nursing assistant Judith Parenzee (Supplied by Judith Parenzee)

However, after Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced the first case in the province on 11 March, the virus spread quickly in the province.

Parenzee said they watched it happen, with their Covid-19 isolation intensive care ward quickly growing from three patients to 18.

"It is a war," said Parenzee, as she and her colleagues go to battle every day with the virus, and a severe shortage of staff. 

Speaking on her day off, during a short break from house chores, she told News24 she became a nursing assistant because she loved the way nurses care for people. 

But, now, their day is spent running from one patient to the next.

"We, as nursing staff, are really, really, drained," she said.

READ | 'This place steals a lot away from you' - nurses describe Groote Schuur's Covid-19 ward

But they try not to let it show. 

She said from speaking to frantic relatives on the phone for updates, to washing an unconscious patient, she is determined to be bright and happy. 

As rushed as their days are, the time she spends washing patients every morning is when she speaks words of reassurance and strength to them, even though they may be sedated.

"I am sure they can hear me," she says.

Losing colleagues 

They spend a lot of time ferrying messages from relatives to patients and taking calls on condition updates.

They try to avoid taking a video call from a relative to a patient, because the sight of a loved on a ventilator and on dialysis can be very distressing to a relative outside the hospital.

They also have to be patient when a relative's airtime runs out and they call back again.

"They are not used to seeing them like that," she says sympathetically.

But what is extremely hard for her is when a colleague gets sick, and dies.

She said sorrowfully:

You see her one day. The next day you hear she is sick. And then you hear she is dead. And so many are so close to retirement. Sister [Patricia] Coetzee - she was a sweet, sweet, woman. Sister [Eva] Isaacs - I saw her just a few weeks ago. This is becoming the new normal. It hurts.

She said the fear of letting your guard down, while in a Covid-19 ward, means she and her colleagues are constantly double-checking themselves and their own behaviour. 

''Did you just rub your eye, you wonder. You tend to question yourself all the time."

Single mom

But, once at home, the single mother of three small children, says her children can wash their hands like medical professionals, and every day they go around the house wiping down door knobs and other commonly touched places.

She tries to protect their little ears from the frightening coronavirus news on television. 

"But there is always one sharp one," she says of one of her small children. "One asked me, 'mommy, am I going to get black lungs?'."

But she does not let that get her down, and reminds the kids how to de-germ everything properly. She said she did not know how she would cope without the help of her parents.

Parenzee said that people thank her and her colleagues constantly for their work. 

"People don't know what else to do. They say to us over and over, 'thank you, thank you, thank you'."

And as a special treat, one of their seniors sends chocolates and sweets once a week, and a soft drink company treats the hospital to a free cold drink. 

At the end of the day, she checks an app on her phone that has a step counter - it averages 10 000 steps. 

"You walk! You don't sit," said Parenzee, before ringing off to complete her housework in her precious spare time.

Related Links
Covid-19 deaths: Tributes pour in for 2 Groote Schuur veteran nurses
'This place steals a lot away from you' - nurses describe Groote Schuur's Covid-19 ward
WATCH | 'We are losing colleagues': Tygerberg nurses protest for better working conditions
Read more on:
cape townhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In your experience, how many people in your community are wearing masks in public?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The vast majority
69% - 2292 votes
It's 50/50
18% - 605 votes
Most people are not wearing masks
13% - 441 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.26
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.39)
Gold
1770.24
(+0.06)
Silver
17.75
(+0.17)
Platinum
801.02
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
40.60
(-0.46)
Palladium
1870.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53648.05
(-0.49)
Top 40
49477.85
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9956.01
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
74797.25
(+0.09)
Resource 10
50189.63
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo