'It's all systems go' - Cape Town Pride is back!

Cape Town's famous Pride parade returns on Saturday in all its full colourful glory.



The troubles of almost two years of Covid-19 regulations will be buried in a flurry of tulle, glitter and sparkly costumes.

After the loneliness of the lockdown, it's all systems go for a midday start to the parade.

The troubles of almost two years of Covid-19 regulations will be buried in a flurry of tulle, sparkly costumes, and towering heels as Cape Town's famous Pride parade takes over the streets on Saturday to leave a trail of glitter and happy air kisses.



The march is expected to begin at noon, with streets cordoned off so that the floats and groups can parade, promenade, and show off their costumes as they walk to the Green Point A-track, for a host of performers lined up for the ticketed event. "It's all systems go," said director Matthew van As in a rushed phone call.

The last Pride parade was held in 2020, sneaking in by the feather of a boa just before the global Covid-19 lockdown, which left people isolated and, in many cases losing their jobs and income.



"It's about getting together again," Van As told News24.



The parade describes itself as a gathering of all sexualities and genders and straight and cisgender allies.



The chosen project for fundraisers this year for Friday night's charity auction is the Nkoli House Project for a community centre to provide a home and safe space for diverse LGBTQIA+ communities to gather, meet and mix with like-minded people. It includes often-overlooked seniors in the community.



Pride is also a chance to see entertainers such as Betty Bangles and the famous Manilla von Teez's frightening death drops.

Saturday's walk and entertainment were preceded by a series of socials such as a roller-skating night, hikes, a poetry evening, and a film festival. In March, celebrations will continue with Pride Proms for a night of musical enjoyment with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

WATCH | DOCUMENTARY: Killed for being Queer - 'how many of us must be slain to take us seriously'

The tickets for the Green Point Track Park events on Saturday have been sold out already, but the floats and the parade are open to all.

The City of Cape Town said it was all geared up for the event between De Waterkant and the Green Point A-Track.



It is expecting about 2 000 people to attend, starting in De Waterkant.

There will be rolling road closures between 12:00 and 14:00 along Somerset Road as the crowd makes its way to the A-Track.



For the afterparty (tickets also required) road closures will already be in place between Wale and Orange streets for the Long Street Food Truck & Craft Beer Market from 13:00 to 04:00 on Sunday.

Speaker of the Western Cape legislature wished everyone a "happy Pride weekend".

"South Africa is a global leader when it comes to the protection of the rights of its citizens, including the rights of people of all sexual orientations," said in his message of support.

"We need to work tirelessly and selflessly to guard jealously against any form of prejudice. We must leave behind a society that is much better than the one we found," he said.

News24 spoke to several members of the LGBTQIA+ community who couldn't contain their excitement over Pride weekend.

'One event where I can dress the way I feel'

Zhivago Marvin Louw-Rowland, 28, said he was one of the lucky few that managed to get tickets as soon as they dropped.

Supplied Supplied

"Pride is the event any member of the LGBTQIA+ looks forward to. It’s the fabulous clothing, the glitz and the glamour, over the top energy and finally getting to mingle with those you haven’t seen in ages. I’m so happy it’s back because Pride is life!" said Rowland.

Domonique Parker said this year’s event will be his first Pride in five years, and will be looking forward to making new memories.

Supplied Supplied





"The pride team have been addressing many issues like bullying and shaming within the gay community, we are far from united, and I think this weekend's event will give us a chance to speak about these issues freely and enjoy the colourful vibrant energy around us," added Parker.

Laylah Novacek, 31, said she is ready to make the entry of her life at Pride.

Supplied Supplied

Novacek said:

Pride is not just any event, it’s the social highlight of any gathering. It's the event where I get to see my fellow sisters and brothers. Besides the overtop glamour, I feel that Pride is one of the biggest platforms where awareness of mental health must be raised, and the many suicides that happens daily within the community, there are lots of issues and concerns that needs to be raised at events like this.





She added it’s not just about a good old "jol" but also a social event to raise awareness within the community.

Shanice Benjamin, 21, says she's excited to be in a "safe space" where she can express herself freely.

Supplied Supplied

"Pride is that one event where I can dress the way I feel without being judged according to other people's preference. I'm so excited pride is back, I'm already hyped up. It's been two years since the event last took place, and I just know it's going to be a whole vibe seeing everyone again," said Benjamin.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.