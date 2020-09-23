49m ago

add bookmark

'It's Eskom's fault' - Umzinyathi mayor after protesters dig up road over lack of electricity, water

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People dig up the road in a protest of service delivery.
People dig up the road in a protest of service delivery.
@Abramjee, Twitter
  • Residents complaining about the lack of water and electricity services, decided to block the R33 with stones, and dug up the road.
  • Most of the communities in Umzinyathi were in the deep rural parts and it was therefore hard for them to deliver services as quickly as residents expect them to, said Mayor Petros Mthandeni Ngubane.
  • He said they notified the South African Police Services (SAPS) about the "criminal activities".

Umzinyathi Mayor Petros Mthandeni Ngubane has condemned the damaging of roads during a protest over service delivery in eBhovini, between Pomeroy and Dundee on Tuesday.

Residents who had been complaining about the lack of water and electricity in the community, blocked the R33 with stones, and dug up the road.

"It's not the mayor's fault that there is no electricity in the area," Ngubane said in response to the protest.

"It is Eskom's fault."

READ | Western Cape needs more officers to deal with 'alarming' number of protests, says MEC

Ngubane told News24 that the protesters had requested to see him and other leaders, including Msinga Mayor Busiswa Ngqobo, and that they went to assess the situation.

He said most of the communities in the Umzinyathi area were in the deep rural parts and it was therefore hard for the municipality to deliver services as quickly as residents expected them to, and since the roads had been damaged, it would be even harder.

"I'm glad that Eskom has upgraded the power plant," he said.

"We expect that by next week or the following week that more areas will have access to electricity."

Ngubane said even though the municipality had issues, they're aware that there were individuals politicising this matter because of the upcoming elections.

"We know them because there has been footage that has been doing the rounds," said Ngubane.

In some pictures that surfaced on social media, the residents were seen digging up the road.

Speaking about the water issue, Ngubane said they were planning to finalise the issue before the end of the financial year.

He said they notified the South African Police Services (SAPS) about the "criminal activities".

"We are going to lay charges because people are allowed to protest, but now, they are infringing [on] other people's right[s]," added Ngubane.

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Bheki Ntuli tasked police to arrest the suspects behind the "criminal activities".

According to a statement by the MEC, police arrested three suspects for public violence.

They will be appearing in the Dundee Magistrate's court on Friday.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
State capture inquiry: 'Resign' if you are opposed to my plans, Zwane allegedly told department head
Port Elizabeth’s Day Zero: A result of poor planning and a failure to fix leaks
Nehawu set to protest outside Union Buildings for frontline workers
Read more on:
kwazulu-natalservice delivery
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 276 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 1571 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
11% - 217 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-1.71)
ZAR/GBP
21.73
(-1.68)
ZAR/EUR
19.89
(-1.26)
ZAR/AUD
12.10
(-0.54)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.33)
Gold
1867.55
(-1.92)
Silver
23.17
(-5.09)
Platinum
855.00
(-2.00)
Brent Crude
42.24
(+0.55)
Palladium
2246.50
(+1.54)
All Share
54297.13
(+1.94)
Top 40
50192.41
(+2.17)
Financial 15
9615.31
(+0.47)
Industrial 25
74206.86
(+3.23)
Resource 10
53676.54
(+1.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo