'We believed he would make it': Family devastated as life support for boy shot in head is switched off

Nine-year-old Tiano Anthony died in Red Cross Children's Hospital on Monday night.

He was shot in the head on Sunday, allegedly by a family friend who was cleaning his weapon.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with his death.

A boy hit in the head by a bullet, in what is believed to have been an accidental shooting, has died.

Nine-year-old Tiano Anthony succumbed to his wounds in the Red Cross Children's Hospital in Cape Town on Monday night.

He was shot the day before by a man alleged to be a gangster.

The family confirmed the suspect arrested for his murder had been living with them.

"We only found out when police arrested him that he was the one who did this.

"We believe this could've been an accident and that it could've been avoided," Tiano's aunt, Michelle Malgas, said.

"He loved our children so much; I can't imagine him hurting them in any way. We've seen him with them daily."

READ | Boy, 9, dies in Cape Town hospital after being shot in head, allegedly while suspect was cleaning gun

It is believed the man had been cleaning his gun when a shot went off.

Tiano's mother, Berenice Anthony, 40, said she received a call from the hospital on Monday.

She added she was informed she needed to make her way there as a decision had to be made regarding the life support machine that was keeping him alive.

A heartbroken Berenice said:

The injuries he sustained were too much and he was in so much pain.

According to Malgas, the family did not want the machine to be switched off, but medical staff told them there was nothing they could do to save his life.

"We didn't want them to switch off the machine because we believed he would make it through because he's a fighter.

"But there was no chance for him to make it out alive, unfortunately," she said.

Malgas added the machine had already been switched off when they got to the hospital.

She said staff told them nothing more could be done for Tiano as his injuries were "too severe".

ALSO READ | Three Laughing Boys murderers and an accomplice ask for mercy because of drugs and absent fathers

"It's heartbreaking. No words can describe the pain we are feeling right now.

"To know that our loved one is never coming back, that he died because of a bullet not meant for him, is a pain I can't explain," she added.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a 34-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Tiano's death.

"Once charged, the suspect will be brought before a court on Thursday, and his bail will be opposed."

Van Wyk added detectives recovered a gun believed to have been used in the shooting, saying: "It will be sent for ballistics testing."

Tiano's grandmother, Nora Anthony, said she was on her way home from church when she saw her grandchild lying on the ground with scores of neighbours gathered around him.

She added:

My heart is so sore. He used to lay by me every single night. He was such a wonderful smiling little boy who, for some reason, liked to hear me scold his older siblings.

"I'm so sad at what happened outside my home that day. I don't think the pain will ever go away."

Malgas said ongoing shootings between the Hard Livings and Fancy Boys plagued the area.

"The gangs are such a problem in this area. We have numerous holes in our gate from when bullets were fired towards our house. I wish there was a life of no gangsterism," she added.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"Our children can't even play in the street during school holidays."

Tiano's family now has the painful task of preparing for his funeral next weekend.

Police said they would continue with high-visibility patrols in Manenberg.