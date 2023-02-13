21m ago

add bookmark

'It's him': Father identifies sex crimes accused Gerhard Ackerman as man who exposed himself to his son

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gerhard Ackerman.
Gerhard Ackerman.
News24/Alex Mitchley
  • Gerhard Ackerman is facing 740 charges, including rape, human trafficking and possession of child pornography.
  • In a separate trial, he is accused of exposing himself to two minor boys in the Western Cape on two occasions.
  • The father of one of the boys has identified Ackerman as the man who exposed himself to his son while they were on holiday. 

A father has identified alleged child sex ring mastermind Gerhard Ackerman as the man who reportedly exposed himself to his son and nephew on two different occasions. 

Ackerman appeared in the Gauteng High Court on Monday, where evidence was led relating to crimes he is accused of committing between 2007 and 2009. 

News24 previously reported that Ackerman allegedly exposed himself to two minor boys in a bathroom at a Hartenbos camping site in the Western Cape in 2007. 

He allegedly exposed himself to the same two boys two years later in 2009.

The father, who cannot be named to protect the identities of his minor son and nephew, testified about his interactions with Ackerman at the camping site.

ALSO READ | Ackerman used Facebook to allegedly lure victim with promise of job

He said that while on holiday at the camping site in 2007, his son and nephew returned from the bathroom one evening, complaining that there was a naked man with an erect penis walking around. 

Even though he was shocked, the father only realised the seriousness of the incident after relaying the story to his wife a short while later.  

However, he told the boys that they should let him know if they saw the man again. 

Two days later, one of the boys identified the man sitting on a bench at the ablution facilities.

The father followed the man between two ablution blocks and then to a blue BMW, where the man changed his shirt and got a swimming towel. 

He confronted the man and warned him that if he saw him again he would call the police and beat him up. 

The father identified this man as Ackerman, who was sitting in the dock. 

“It’s him, without a doubt.”

READ | Young victim petrified alleged molester Gerhard Ackerman would find him after evading trial

Two years later, while on holiday at the same camping site, the same two boys alerted the father to Ackerman’s alleged presence again. 

This time the father ran straight to the bathroom and said he saw Ackerman naked, walking into a bath cubicle. 

Once Ackerman left, the father followed him while his wife called the police. 

Ackerman was arrested and charged. 

During cross-examination, the father remained resolute that it was Ackerman he had seen in 2007 and again in 2009. 

Ackerman claims that he was not at the camping site in 2007 and that, in 2009, it was a case of mistaken identity on the part of the father and two boys. 

Earlier, the court heard testimony by one of the boys, which was held in camera. 

Meanwhile, Ackerman is also on trial in a separate case, where he has pleaded not guilty to 740 charges, including rape, unlawful possession of child pornography, human trafficking, sexual assault and sexual grooming of a minor. 

Most of the charges relate to a child sex ring he allegedly ran in Johannesburg. 

It’s alleged that his clients included senior advocate and acting Judge Paul Kennedy. 

Kennedy, who was arrested and charged alongside Ackerman, died by suicide before that trial started.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gerhard ackermangautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
18% - 105 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
82% - 486 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.84
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.64
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.12
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.4%
Platinum
945.66
+0.2%
Palladium
1,544.43
-0.4%
Gold
1,856.79
-0.7%
Silver
21.98
-0.2%
Brent Crude
86.39
+2.2%
Top 40
73,757
+1.0%
All Share
79,770
+1.0%
Resource 10
73,003
+0.6%
Industrial 25
104,890
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,246
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo