3h ago

add bookmark

'It's horrific' - charities plead for donations as families face a hungry December

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africa is on the cusp on an economic breakdown, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Getty Images)
South Africa is on the cusp on an economic breakdown, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Getty Images)
  • For some, the new lockdown regulations have led to a scramble to reschedule flights and long-awaited holidays.
  • But for others who have lost their jobs and even their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic, the holiday is going to be tough without help. 
  • A number of charities are already gearing up to make sure they have something in the cupboard to eat, even if their Christmas stockings will be empty. 

"It's horrific. People are just giving up, saying: 'I can't,'" Table View Angels' Ankarien Oelofse said between fielding calls and WhatsApp messages from streams of people hoping that somebody might be able them.

Before the pandemic, the angels, as they are known locally, used to send out messages on their Facebook page, asking people to contribute anything they could to top up somebody's electricity so that they can cook something small for their children, or donate bedding to people who were evicted when they fell on hard times.

Oelofse said people either lost their jobs, or had their salaries cut by between 40% and 50%.

Evicted because they couldn't make their rent payments anymore, they scraped what little they had left to rent garages from unscrupulous people, who charged them up to R4000 for an amount of space usually used  for a car.

They were safe in the knowledge that desperate renters had a bad credit record after the financial catastrophes they endured this year, and wouldn't be able to jump through the hoops of credit checks, enormous deposits and advance payments through conventional renting.

With all of their money going to this rent, there is nothing left for anything else.

Many are evicted from these garages, or the overpriced wendy houses, and have exhausted all the generosity of friends and family. They have nowhere to go.

Oelofse said people live in cars and warehouses and eventually contact the Table View Angels for help because they know they will not be split up as a family.

In 2020, the organisation helped 2630 families, including families of up to nine people. People who call come from all walks of life.

"An estate agent phoned me the other day and said: 'Please can you just help me,'" said Oelofse.

And to be able to help them, the angels need help from people who may have some spare cash from not going on holiday anymore, or money saved from the reduced gift lists due to smaller family gatherings.

READ | Christmas will only be 'hugs and kisses' as job losses leave families shattered

They are raising funds to deliver a box of healthy food to the people on their books on 23 December and need donations to buy fresh vegetables and fruit - "not just baked beans and mielie meal".

They also need donations of toiletries, such as deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, and especially nappies for babies of all sizes, as well as detergents so that families can at least keep their environment clean. 

Donors helped them put together Christmas presents for children on their books, but they still need treats like chocolates, sweets and suckers to cheer them up during the extraordinarily long school holiday at home. 

Oelofse is particularly worried about the mental health of people who call her for help.

She even receives calls from people saying they are going to end it all. 

"Some are just crying for help, but there are people who have actually tried, and some have succeeded."

READ | Covid-19: How life has changed for providers of mental health services

She said the mental health system in the Western Cape was failing people, and on a recent trip to take somebody to the Valkenberg psychiatric facility she was told that they were not taking any more people.

Hospitals are also not admitting patients who survive suicide attempts, opting to get them out of the woods and send them back home.

The angels have counsellors who volunteer, but even they are not getting a break.

To help the Table View Angels bring some relief to the people who reach out to them, people and companies can contact them via their Facebook page to arrange to drop off donations, or to make a deposit to help them buy the food and toiletries they want to distribute.

Cape Town's Ladles of Love is also gearing up to help people who are struggling to help themselves.

They have a fundraiser called Fill a Pot involving a R150 donation that will go towards their goal of filling 10 0000 pots with ingredients for one big pot of food for a community in need. 

The ingredients for each pot will be fetched by the non-profit organisations scattered around Cape Town who have been steadfastly cooking enormous pots of food for hungry communities throughout the pandemic. 

And, like many organisations, Ladles of Love has noticed a drop in donations and is asking people to dig deep. 

"People are giving less and less, and we understand," said Ladles of Love public relations officer Bianca Prins. "But hunger doesn't go away."

Prins said the little children were the ones who were lining up the most every day. And by the end of the queue, the pot is empty, with nothing left for the others. So extra donations will help.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape town
Lottery
Pre-Christmas boost for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot winners
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9967 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8736 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3389 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.59
(-0.50)
ZAR/GBP
19.69
(-0.74)
ZAR/EUR
17.58
(+0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.05
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.32)
Gold
1856.21
(+0.56)
Silver
25.79
(+0.10)
Platinum
1024.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
51.35
(+0.20)
Palladium
2334.00
(+0.60)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo