8m ago

add bookmark

'It's my daughter' - mom after body found in Cape Town river, 2 weeks after child fell into canal

Tammy Petersen
Abieda Paulse.
Abieda Paulse.
Facebook/Cape Flats Stories
  • Almost two weeks ago, Abieda Paulse was swept away after falling into the Vygieskraal canal in Athlone.
  • A body was found in the Liesbeek River on Monday.
  • Her mother Malikah believes it is her daughter, although DNA testing is still to be conducted.

Malikah Paulse remembers clearly what her daughter Abieda had been wearing that fateful, cold day she was swept into the canal near their Cape Town home – her blue gum boots, a pair of jeans and her green rain coat.

This is what the little girl found in the Liesbeek River on Monday had been wearing, the heartbroken mom told News24.

"The police explained to me that DNA testing would be best to identify her because she is unrecognisable," Paulse said.

"It’s not something I am looking forward to".

ALSO READ | Girl, 8, missing after falling into canal in Cape Town

It's been almost two weeks since Abieda was swept away after falling into the nearby Vygieskraal canal while playing with her friends on 9 July.

Resident Yusuf Kiriboto had jumped in to try and save her.

"He didn't make it back out," Paulse said.

A body was found on Tuesday afternoon in the canal in Bokmakierie, not far from where Kiriboto had jumped in.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said an inquest docket had been opened after the unidentified body was discovered.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identity".

Locals who had taken part in the search for Abieda and Kiriboto were, however, convinced that the remains were that of the little girl and their heroic neighbour.

Abieda and her friends had been playing near the canal, not far from their homes.

After the two disappeared beneath the water, police divers and rescue services had searched the scene and the surrounds amid adverse weather conditions.

No trace of either had been found.

Malikah was convinced the child retrieved from the Liesbeek River on Monday was her daughter.

"I accept it," she said.

"The last two weeks have been hard. I couldn't eat or sleep. The fact that she hadn't been found, that we were still looking for her body, that kept me awake. Ek voel nou 'n bietjie peace [I now have some peace]."

Tuesday was also Abieda's father Michael's birthday.

But there was nothing for them to celebrate, his mother Elizabeth Steenkamp told News24.

"She is gone, and we are sad," the ouma said.

"I had such a soft spot for her. Everyone used to say she was the image of me when I was her age. She was my girl".

She would miss Abieda’s bad attempts at giving her a fright, Steenkamp laughed.

"That child. I would see her coming a mile away, but would act shocked just to make her smile".

Malikah said her daughter was a chatterbox, always up to play.

"And she would sing, all the time. When I hear music, I remember how she would tell her friends, 'Kom, kom, ons gaan nou dans! Daar is my number!' [Come, come, we're going to dance now. That is my song!] She loved that".

Once officially identified, Abieda would be buried in accordance with Muslim burial rites, Malikah said.

Related Links
Brother and sister, aged 7 and 5, drown in dam on farm near Gansbaai
2 teen cousins drown in Mpumalanga dam while washing laundry
Siblings, relative drown in Limpopo dam
Read more on:
cape townmissing persons
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
48% - 152 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
26% - 83 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 84 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.38
(+1.35)
ZAR/GBP
20.91
(+0.56)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(+0.66)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.92)
Gold
1842.56
(+1.36)
Silver
21.21
(+6.70)
Platinum
883.93
(+4.78)
Brent Crude
43.35
(+0.37)
Palladium
2150.66
(+5.99)
All Share
56422.14
(+0.28)
Top 40
52016.52
(+0.32)
Financial 15
10688.19
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
76329.58
(+1.75)
Resource 10
54424.57
(-1.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000...

11h ago

Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000 towards her fees
This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a...

20 Jul

This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a birthday gift
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo