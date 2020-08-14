1h ago

add bookmark

'It's not ethical!' Readers give their views on 'family members and state tenders'

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku presides over the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) donations from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in July.
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku presides over the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) donations from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in July.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • News24 readers believe family members of government officials should not be allowed to do business with the state.
  • More than 120 readers took part in a discussion on the issue in the comments section of an article that asked for their views.
  • Readers have serious concerns about the transparency of the state's tender processes.

With the ANC under fire for allegations of corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts, News24 readers believe that family members of government officials should not be allowed to do business with the state.

READ | Mkhize does not own PPE manufacturing company - health ministry

Readers were asked whether the country's tender processes should allow for family members of government officials to win state tenders. The vast majority of more than 120 readers who took part in the discussion, agreed that it should not be allowed.

"If the children and family members of senior ANC politicians are really such business experts to beat all other tenders for a government contract, they should also be able to be highly successful if they do business in the private sector. They therefore do not need to do business with government and should not do business with government," wrote News24 reader Wynand Kok.

A reader with the username Ntombi Mzansi argued: "It's not legal or ethical in a constitutional democracy, so shouldn't even be considered an option. Not to mention that SA officials are already overpaid compared to most other countries. The ANC has, by itself, destroyed itself, and with it the dreams and livelihoods of its people. Vote them out!"

Readers also had concerns about the transparency of tender processes and some suggested more robust vetting of applications.

"I don't care who gets the tender, as long as they won it fairly and do a good job. The issue for me with tenders is more around the procurement process. How can we make it more robust and professional so that it is not open to influence? My thought is that there should be a centralised body that oversees all government procurement. The organisation could even be a Chapter 9 institution. It should be connected to both the Auditor-General and the NPA and be responsible auditing procurement," argued a reader with the username LawrenceJ.

Guidelines

Reader Neil Kennard-Davis suggested that Financial Intelligence Centre guidelines should be consulted to determine how to handle politically exposed persons (PEPs) who apply for state contracts.

"Among other things it specifically mentions: 'Families of PEPs should also be given special attention by accountable institutions. The term "families" includes close family members, such as spouses, children, parents and siblings and may also include other blood relatives and relatives by marriage.'

"That should be clear enough," wrote Kennard-Davis.

Last month, two members of the ANC's leadership in Gauteng were hauled before the provincial integrity committee (PIC) following reports that the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, Chief Madzikane II Diko, had been awarded a R125-million Gauteng health department tender to provide PPE.

The department is headed by Bandile Masuku who, together with his wife, City of Johannesburg MMC (member of the mayoral committee) Loyiso Masuku, has a close relationship with the Dikos.

City Press also revealed that in the Free State, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's sons, as well as a number of his close allies, scored big PPE contracts.

"Family members and anyone else should be allowed to supply state department's purchases, etc, but only when every government purchase is advertised on a dedicated internet website where every tender submitted and every order placed is open to public scrutiny on the website," wrote Anton William.

"That transparency will prevent the continuation of blatant theft through underhand purchases and everyone will have an equal chance whether or not they are part of the political leadership and their families."

To read and view comments and be part of the conversation, become a News24 subscriber.

Related Links
Covid-19 graft: Gauteng to use open tender system, asks SIU to probe all procurement - Makhura
'ANC is a devil's fart' - King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo on tender corruption scandal
Gauteng committee to start investigation into Masuku, Diko over PPE tender
Read more on:
coronavirusmedia
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3761 votes
No I would not
30% - 4570 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 6787 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.45
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
22.86
(-0.45)
ZAR/EUR
20.61
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.48
(-0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.50)
Gold
1949.79
(-0.36)
Silver
26.81
(-2.30)
Platinum
943.99
(-1.50)
Brent Crude
45.01
(-1.03)
Palladium
2152.00
(-0.82)
All Share
57101.13
(-0.55)
Top 40
52787.64
(-0.55)
Financial 15
10097.02
(-1.27)
Industrial 25
75017.22
(-0.96)
Resource 10
59268.29
(+0.18)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

3h ago

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo