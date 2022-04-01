2h ago

add bookmark

'It's not just about chasing criminals, but saving lives': Hero cop and his dog have a mission

accreditation
Jeff Wicks
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police search and rescue dog handler Clinton Odayar (left) and his partner, Dante.
Police search and rescue dog handler Clinton Odayar (left) and his partner, Dante.
Supplied
  • A police search and rescue K9 handler and his dog, Dante, are on a mission to save lives.
  • Sergeant Clinton Odayar told News24 why he became a cop, and how saving a young boy changed his mindset forever.
  • The pair spend their time in service of the community.

For Sergeant Clinton Odayar, it was the thrill of shootouts and high-speed chases that saw him join the rank and file of the police more than 20 years ago. But saving a young boy from certain death was his Damascene moment, one that drives him to go beyond the call of duty every day.

The father of two is a Search and Rescue handler attached to the Umhlali K9 Unit and, guided by the keen nose of his partner Dante, they go in search of those who are lost. This takes the pair into the most hostile of environments, repelling down cliff faces and being lowered from hovering helicopters.

Years before he and Dante teamed up, Odayar got his start in an office.  

"My aunt was a policewoman, so it runs in the family. I actually started as a civilian admin clerk before doing my basic training.

"[After completing training], I worked at the Brixton Flying Squad for a couple of years and was then transferred to Durban. I always wanted to be in the flying squad. Its something that every rookie cop wants, it’s the action. You focus on the most dangerous of cases, driving fast cars and carrying the big guns. It was what I joined for," he said.

"In the Flying Squad we got to work with the K9 Unit. I realised that they do the same thing, just with an extra resource: the dog. I thought I would be fulfilled once making it to the Flying Squad, but after a couple of years I decided to try something different," Odayar added.

GoodNews24: Read all the feel good stories

The case of a missing boy in 2016 had been a turning point for him, he said. Eighteen-month-old Samkele Cele had gone missing from his home in the township of Lindelani. After a desperate two-day search led by the boy’s mother, Odayar and Dante were called in.

"We searched for the day and the weather was bad, it had been raining a lot. The place where the boy went missing was on a steep ravine with rivers nearby and the search area was large. When we found nothing on the first day, I promised the mother I would come back the next day," he said.

When he returned, Dante led him to the boy, who had survived for days in the elements.

"I pulled back a section of bush and he was just staring at me," Odayar said.

"That case changed my life. Its not just about chasing criminals, but about saving lives. I am lucky that I was able to do that. Being a search and rescue handler is phenomenal."

He said that, in that case, the odds of finding the toddler alive were slim from the start.

He added:

It is something I carry with me today. If we stopped looking for Samkele, he would have died. I think about him when we search today. It helps me push on that little bit further. Maybe if I keep going it will make the difference for someone.

Odayar and his K9 share a remarkable bond.

"He is like a son to me. When we work, he never goes ahead of me, and he always looks back to see that I am there with him. He has bonded with my family and when we are not working my kids spoil him. An ideal day for him is bath and his grooming before he gets biltong."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kwazulu-natalgoodnews24
Lottery
Lucky 7! R59k for seven Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 2710 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1082 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.62
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.19
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.18
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,936.71
-0.0%
Silver
24.80
+0.0%
Palladium
2,317.50
+2.3%
Platinum
990.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
104.71
-6.4%
Top 40
68,508
0.0%
All Share
75,497
0.0%
Resource 10
81,597
0.0%
Industrial 25
81,811
0.0%
Financial 15
17,690
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Adriaan Basson | No jokes – SA is a country of heroes without capes

3h ago

Adriaan Basson | No jokes – SA is a country of heroes without capes
WATCH | How a stroke of paint goes a long way for children living with disabilities

36m ago

WATCH | How a stroke of paint goes a long way for children living with disabilities
One man's mission: To turn the Lavender Hill battlefield into a dreamfield

3h ago

One man's mission: To turn the Lavender Hill battlefield into a dreamfield
'I made it, I'm an inspiration' - 22-year-old cancer survivor and amputee embraces...

22m ago

'I made it, I'm an inspiration' - 22-year-old cancer survivor and amputee embraces life fully
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo