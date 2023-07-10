It's not just Johannesburg, weird weather seems to everywhere right now – much of it hot

Johannesburg had its first snow in more than a decade, roughly on schedule.

Between climate change and the end of La Niña, many parts of the world have seen strange and unusual weather in recent weeks.

And the average is also looking pretty hot too.

You can assume that Johannesburg will see snow every 10 years or so, the South African Weather Service says – and on Monday it did, for the first time since August 2012.



That makes Johannesburg snow not entirely unexpected, but certainly weird, in the sense that there are children who weren't born the last time it snowed in the city, and who are now old enough to have opinions on how to build a snowman.

It is not just Johannesburg that is seeing once-in-a-decade or even rarer weather. Global weather patterns are shifting both in the longer run, due to climate change, and in a more immediate fashion after the official end of La Niña earlier this year and El Niño confidently expected for the rest of the year.

The world as a whole has set new temperature records, countries are bracing for record levels of rain and heat, and a lot of water has fallen from the sky, very quickly, in some places.

Here is some of the weird weather we've seen around the world in just the last couple of weeks.

The world set an average temperature record in June – and it isn't cooling down

The year 2023 had the hottest June ever, measured by the global average for surface air.

But it wasn't just one metric that broke a record, but everything, scientists say: ground temperature, ocean temperatures, sustained heat, and short-duration spikes.

Unofficial data for July suggest that all-time global temperature records were broken three times in the span of four days – and that the first week of July also set an overall record.

Warnings of the heaviest rain ever in Japan



As of Monday, people in parts of Japan have been told to prepare for what could be the heaviest rain ever seen in the southwest of the island.

Landslides and floods have already been recorded in various cities.

The US is possibly in its hottest month ever



In especially its desert states, the USA is having a rough July, with pockets of 49° predicted, and sustained temperatures above 45° in the worst-affected cities, including ones as big as Phoenix.

Texas and Louisiana broke heat records in June, but it now looks like temperatures in July will beat anything previously seen in America.

Florida braced for Saharan dust



A dust plume from North Africa headed in the direction of Florida over the weekend – not too long after some northern US states were plunged into twilight by smoke from wildfires in Canada.

The impact of dust from the Sahara would not be as dramatic, forecasters said; apart from subtly interfering with temperature and rainfall, it was most likely to make for more spectacular sunsets.

Flash-flooding in Spain



People in Zaragoza in Spain were left clinging to cars and trees after 20mm of rain came down in 10 minutes, in one of a series of heavy storms.

That is over the same weekend that the region saw the end of a heatwave, and epic hail.

Monsoon floods in India, again



Parts of India were put on red alert as sustained heavy monsoon rains caused widespread flooding in the north, and Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in decades.

Between floods and landslides, 15 people have been killed in the latest rains.

The overall death toll for the season is climbing quickly, with 50 people killed in one bout of rain in Pakistan earlier in July.

38° C heat in Europe triggered public health warnings



In Germany, doctors warned of the dangers posed by cold-water shock, when people seeking refuge from temperatures as high as 38° Celsius jump straight into icy-cold water.

In Poland, those out and about were asked to wear hats and drink enough water.

Temperatures have also reached 38° C in France, which is not unheard of this time of year – but sustained temperatures that high are unusual enough that neither individuals nor authorities are prepared to deal with it.



