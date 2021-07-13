It's not just poverty, there are criminal elements involved, says senior Durban metro cop on unrest

Durban's metro police operational deputy commissioner, Sbonelo Mchunu, said looting was not just driven by poverty, it was now led by criminal elements.

He said they were gathering intelligence to weed out criminals and restore normality.

Mchunu commended metro police officers who he said have been working around the clock.

"It is not only poverty. Poverty does play a role, however, there are criminal elements who have taken advantage of this unstable situation to do what they normally do, and rob businesses," he said on Tuesday.

Mchunu was speaking to the media after four days and nights of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and particularly Durban, that led to a national shutdown on Monday that was marred by violence and insurrection.

Mchunu said there were now criminal elements involved in the chaos across KZN and Gauteng.

"It's not people who are hungry who will take all these television sets, fridges and all of that; it is people who are an organised crime syndicate."

Speaking on the rising up of communities in Durban, he said they should work with law enforcement and avoid vigilantism.



"We appeal to communities not to become vigilantes in these situations. Try to work with law enforcement agencies if there is any harm or threat to the community or your life.

"I think there needs to be communication between communities and law enforcement agencies. Co-operation and explanation to the communities as to how to handle this will be the solution."

Mchunu added that operationally, officers were exhausted, but still working hard.

"The police are working back to back to ensure the safety of the protesters, the safety of the communities and the people who are not part of it. Our job is to make sure that no lives are lost in what is happening.

"Operationally in terms of the metro, I want to thank the commander shifts starting in the morning and midnight to ensure members are at work. They are tired and don't even have time to get food for their families."

He said law enforcement was now focusing on gathering intelligence.



"We are working with Crime Intelligence and we are gathering information as you might have seen in the national briefing with the minister of police together with the state security minister.

"Law enforcement agencies at an advanced stage of making sure the communities are safe and there is stability in the city."