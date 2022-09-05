33m ago

It's possible to enjoy non-alcoholic drink - deputy minister warns women against drinking while pregnant

Alex Patrick
(Photo: Vijaykumar Thelaprolu / EyeEm/Getty Images)
  • Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu visited communities in Carletonville to alert them to the dangers of drinking while pregnant. 
  • According to the World Health Organisation, South Africa has the highest Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder rates globally.
  • The drive hopes to educate people, especially women of childbearing age, about the dangers of drinking alcohol while pregnant or breastfeeding.

According to the World Health Organisation, South Africa has the highest Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) rates globally. 

The country has an estimated average rate of 6% of globally reported cases - and in some communities in the Western Cape, the average rates climb even higher.

As part of FASD awareness month, Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu visited communities in Carletonville, Gauteng, on Sunday to warn them of the dangers of drinking while pregnant. 

The disorder is a spectrum or group of conditions that occur when the foetus is exposed to alcohol before birth.

Some of the symptoms include facial abnormalities, learning difficulties, poor problem solving, coordination and socialisation skills, stubbornness, low birth weight, stunting and behavioural problems, including the inability to concentrate.

According to a statement, Bogopane-Zulu's department is running the 9-9-9 Foetal Alcohol Syndrome campaign, which aims to help prevent FASD (9-9-9 stands for nine consecutive days in nine provinces leading up to the ninth day of September, which is international Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day).

The drive works by educating people, especially women of childbearing age, about the dangers of drinking alcohol while pregnant or breastfeeding.

In her address in Carletonville, she said an alcohol-free society “begins with me and you”.

“It is in your hands to build strong and resilient families by not drinking alcohol so we may together contribute towards building an alcohol-free society. It is important for all women who are pregnant and those who wish to give birth to healthy babies to avoid alcohol."

The damage caused by FAS is permanent and irreversible, and children born with this condition have physical and intellectual problems.
 

The deputy minister appealed to the community to spread the message about the dangers of drinking while pregnant as "it is possible to enjoy a non-alcoholic drink". 

In a statement, the department encouraged women who are planning to become pregnant to adopt a healthy lifestyle, even before they conceive. This, the department said, includes not drinking alcohol.

