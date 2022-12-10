'It's ridiculous, but what can we do?' Cape Town bus commuters face another fare hike from Golden Arrow

The Golden Arrow bus company will again increase fares.

By 27 December, commuters can expect a 6.95% increase.

There will be no increase in fares for taxi commuters.

Cape Town bus commuters will be hit in the pocket again after Golden Arrow announced a 6.95% increase in ticket prices.



This is the second time this year that the company has hiked it's fares.

The Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) said that, in order for the company to offset the effects of operational cost increases throughout the year, its interim operating contract with the provincial government made provision for fare adjustments.

"We will therefore unfortunately be implementing a 6.95% average across the board increase on all cash and multi-journey products (formerly known as clip cards) on 27 December 2022. GABS Gold Cards, a once-off purchase, will however remain at R35," Meyer said.

In March this year, the bus company increased fares by 8%, leaving many passengers fuming.

Meyer said the year had been characterised by significant cost increases across every level of Golden Arrow’s supply chain.

"The increases in the cost of diesel throughout the year, coupled with wage increases and unexpectedly high increases on components have made it impossible to avoid a fare increase at the end of 2022."

The company said it had worked hard to identify and increase efficiencies across operations, and would continue to focus on exploiting all cost-saving opportunities.

News24 took to the streets to find out what people had to say about the fare hike.

Sirah Snez said Golden Arrow was taking people for a ride.

"In the space of a year, my monthly ticket from Khayelitsha to Cape Town will cost me R957. These price hikes are unreasonable. The fact is that most of us who use the bus service are on a minimum wage salary, and these price hikes take a big chunk of our monthly salaries.

Snez said:

I do understand the price of fuel has gone up over the year, but I really don't believe it equivalent to their price increasing twice in one year.

Andrew Simson said the price hike was a "low blow" for loyal passengers.



"Golden Arrow chooses to announce the price increase on the day that diesel decreased in the country," he said.



Wedaad Holtman took to Facebook to voice her concern about ticket prices, as well as her disgust about cockroaches on the buses.

"[This is] absolutely unfair, as we have to compensate for your losses during protests, yet there is never a decrease in fares when petrol price comes down. And one more thing, I'm seriously sick if the cockroaches on the buses. Disgusting!"

'What can we actually do about this?'

Golden Aroow advised Holtman to immediately report any bus with cockroaches so that the company could arrange emergency fumigation.

Bay View resident Tamsyn-Lee Anthony said another fare increase was bound to happen.

"Obviously I'm not happy about the increase because it certainly hit my pocket so much more now, but this was bound to happen, especially since the petrol prices keep going up. The repo rate went up three times this year, so what was stopping the bus company from pushing up the prices.

"It's ridiculous, yes, but what can we actually do about this? We have to accept it unfortunately."

Golden Arrow responded: "We remain acutely aware that our passengers find themselves in the same difficult economic climate as we do. We would therefore like to assure our passengers and stakeholders that this decision was not taken lightly and that the increase amount is significantly lower than what is required to actually offset cost increases."

Passengers can postpone paying the increased fares until 25 January next year in the case of 10-ride multi-journey products (which are valid for 30 days) bought on 26 December, and until 26 March in the case of 48-ride multi-journey products (valid for 90 days) bought on the same date.

"To make the most of our product offerings and access the greatest savings, we would advise that passengers purchase a GABS Gold Card and load weekly or monthly products, instead of paying cash. Weekly and monthly products are sold at a discount of up to 45%," Meyer added.

"Golden Arrow remains committed to providing our passengers with safe and reliable services, and despite the increase, bus travel remains a viable public transport option."



Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said they would not be increasing their prices again this year.

"We will not be increasing our prices because we have already increased our prices in the middle of the year. In any event, we only adjust our fare prices once a year, so we have already done that for this year. There might be another fare increase only in the middle of next year," said spokesperson Mandla Hermanus.



