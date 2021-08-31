'It's shattering to see the people we've lost' - Catherine Constantinides is advocating for the jab

Well-known social justice advocate Catherine Constantinides is speaking out about the importance of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Constantinides contracted Covid-19 in July last year, during the peak of the first wave of infections.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 5 644 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

South African social justice activist Catherine Constantinides is on a mission to highlight the importance of Covid-19 vaccines as the disease continues its grip on the country during a third wave of infections.

She battled Covid-19 in July 2020 during the peak of the first wave of infections. At the time, she says, very little was known about the virus and people's experiences.

"I was so sick. I was sick with long Covid for eight months; I battled to breathe and I had intense exhaustion. Sometimes I think that my lungs belong to a 90-year-old because there are days where I still battle to breathe," she said.

Constantinides said she contracted the disease during a very anxious time when not enough information was provided.

"I constantly felt anxious. Nobody could relate to what I was saying and no one could understand why I was experiencing all these things and I did not at the time realise that there was such a thing as long Covid."

After realising that she was suffering from the long-term effects of Covid-19, she started sharing her experience with her followers on social media platforms. It was a time when she had to be "vulnerable" and have an important conversation.

"I did this for my own sanity and to try to heal and manage with these symptoms. I had to go on medication for my anxiety and it's a real thing. Brain fog is a real thing," she said.

THE FACTS | Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here

News24 @ChangeAgentSA

Constantinides came across an online group called "Covid long haulers", which features personal stories from survivors who share their Covid-19 experiences and who are desperate to get answers.

"I found them and I started engaging with this group of people from across the world where Covid had picked up a lot quicker. It was a horrific experience for me and it was a time where I needed to share my experience and get some guidance," she said.

Fast forward to this year and with a vaccine campaign gathering steam, Constantinides is advocating for everyone to the jab.

"I got my first Pfizer jab and for me, vaccination is a clear solution; it's the only thing at our disposal and I believe none of us are safe until we are all safe. We all have a civil responsibility to each other and we have to be strong enough to look beyond the nonsense on social media and we need to look at the science. We need a sense of normality back," she said.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that 5 644 new Covid-19 cases were identified in South Africa on Monday.

Most new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (35%), followed by the Western Cape and Eastern Cape (16%).

Last week, the country surpassed the 80 000 mark for Covid-19-related deaths.

READ | Covid-19 in SA: 5 644 new cases, 235 more deaths

Constantinides spends most of her time working with communities in impoverished areas. She said the hardest part was realising that, after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day hard lockdown in March last year, nothing would ever be the same.

"My mother and I were speaking and my mom said this is going to change the course of history. No one will be the same after this. People will no longer be in our lives and people are going to die. It's shattering to see the people we've lost and they are not just numbers. It's painful. I think of the lives lost because we didn't have the vaccine in time," she said.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.