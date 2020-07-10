1h ago

add bookmark

It's snow joke: SA Weather Service warns of 'bitterly cold, wet and windy' weekend

Riaan Grobler
South Africans should prepare for a cold weekend.
South Africans should prepare for a cold weekend.
PHOTO: Jason Oxenham/Getty Images
  • South Africans should brace themselves for cold conditions over the weekend.
  • A second cold front will hit the southern parts of the country following a major cold front that developed on Thursday.
  • Rain, snow, strong winds and low temperatures are expected.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that South Africans, particularly those living in the Western Cape, can expect "chilly, windy and wet conditions" in the days ahead.

This is because a well-developed cold front has been making temperatures drop since Thursday, which will be followed by a second cold front.

It was not likely to get warmer for the next week or so as another front will move in on Monday.

The SAWS has also warned of "extreme weather phenomena" such as localised flooding, gale-force winds and high seas.

Snowfall was also expected over the Western Cape's mountainous regions, although this will be "non-disruptive".

Extreme weather has hit parts of South Africa, with strong winds causing a truck to overturn in the Western Cape on Thursday, News24 reported earlier.

According to the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works, excessive winds blew the truck over on the R43 near Villiersdorp.

"The driver had exited the vehicle before it was blown over," the department's spokesperson, Jandre Bakker, said.

Mbavhalelo Maliage, a forecaster at the SAWS, earlier told News24 heavy rain was to be expected from Thursday in the late afternoon, especially in the Cape metropole and Winelands areas, the Overberg district and the West Coast district in the Western Cape.

"There will also be strong to very strong gale-force winds from between 70km/h to 90km/h in the Western Cape, the southern parts of the Northern Cape, and the central Karoo, which will continue until Friday," Maliage said.


The SAWS also predicted strong gale-force winds of between 60km/h to 75km/h over the Western, Northern and Eastern Cape provinces, as well as along the coast between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Plettenberg Bay.

High seas with wave lengths of 6m to 8m were expected along the coast between Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas on Thursday, spreading to Port Alfred on Friday into Saturday.

 

The SAWS also warned of possible localised flooding over the Cape Metropole, Overberg and Cape Winelands regions on Friday and Saturday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) issued a warning about high seas that are expected to accompany the cold weather.

High seas, combined with spring tide and the cold front, are expected along the south and southwest coastline persisting into Monday morning.

 

"The concern is for smaller vessels at sea navigating through the conditions as well as for beachgoers and coastal hikers who may be caught off-guard by large waves at spring high tide that could potentially sweep them off the rocks along the shoreline," NSRI CEO Cleeve Robertson said.

"We are appealing to boaters, paddlers, beachgoers, surfers, coastal hikers, anglers and the public to be cautious around the coastline and to follow SAWS forecasts," Robertson said.


Related Links
Brrrace yourselves: 'Major' cold front to bring heavy rain, snow to SA
MUST WATCH: Driver in shock after strong Cape winds cause truck to overturn
WATCH | Gale force winds, icy weather and gigantic swells: Cold front hits western and southern...
Read more on:
sawsport elizabethkimberleycape townweather
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat at a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 2007 votes
No, but I plan to
15% - 2192 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 10264 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.19)
ZAR/EUR
19.04
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.68)
Gold
1803.23
(-0.02)
Silver
18.64
(-0.07)
Platinum
837.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1966.00
(+0.61)
All Share
55643.85
(-0.26)
Top 40
51387.23
(-0.29)
Financial 15
10398.33
(+0.57)
Industrial 25
76589.20
(-1.08)
Resource 10
52847.81
(+0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

56m ago

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo