1h ago

add bookmark

'It’s so disappointing, we live for this every year,' Capetonians as minstrel carnival cancelled again

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons and Alexander Brand
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minstrel troupes. (Lindile Mbontsi, Son, file)
Minstrel troupes. (Lindile Mbontsi, Son, file)
  • The annual Minstrel carnival has been cancelled again. 
  • Muneeb Gambeno, director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, said they chose to cancel the event due to the effects of the Covid-19 fourth wave.
  • Capetonians have since expressed their deep "disappointment" for yet another cancelled event.   

The annual Cape Town Minstrel Carnival hosted by the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), has again been cancelled, this time due to the worrying effects of the Covid-19 fourth wave.

This according to Muneeb Gambeno, director of the KKKA, who said it would not be sensible to continue with the carnival, and that the format of the "event would not allow them to procure a permit for it".

This is the second year that the carnival has been cancelled. The event is usually held on 2 January but this time it was scheduled for 3 January. 

According to Gambeno, the cancellation of the carnival was a blow to a lot of small businesses in the city centre. He said proceeds of the carnival enable various people in the value chain to earn money to feed their families, run their small businesses, and operate small community projects.

"That’s where the real losses are. You are talking about seamstresses, suppliers of services, suppliers of goods, and even the guys who make the traditional drums,” he said.

carnival time
The upcoming Cape Town Minstrel Carnival hosted by the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), has again been cancelled, this time due to the worrying effects of the Covid-19 fourth wave.

"[The cancellation] affected me and my workers. That was our food on the table. Now we must make small works to survive. It was a big loss,” said Amina Jacobs, a seamstress for most of the troupes.

There is a strong possibility that individual troupes will still perform in smaller pockets in their communities, according to Gambeno. “As an association, we’ve informed them of the obligation to comply with Covid-19 protocols. That’s all we can do.”

"I anticipate that you will probably have pockets where there is activity and to the extent that people can do it in a compliant and safe manner, then I guess it’s probably okay,” said Gambeno.

Speaking to News24, Gambeno said the financing of the Carnival is complex, but that it is "fundamentally" underfunded.

READ | FEEL GOOD: Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants

He said that generally individual troupe owners fund their own groups. That annual cost, including the Tweede Nuwejaar and five competition days, can range anything from R1.5 million to R2 million per super troupe, or R300 000 to R400 000 for smaller troupes.

"I mean, these guys spend R120 000 on buses per carnival day, so it’s quite sad that we won’t be able to light up the streets again anytime soon,” said Gambeno.

carnival
The Minstrel carnival has been cancelled yet again.

According to Gambeno, the City of Cape Town has a defined budget that they can allocate to the KKKA to host the carnival.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, the City provides logistical support in the form of funding, services, venue costs, and permitting.

"They support us where they can. The Western Cape government of recent years didn’t support us, to be quite honest, despite promises that they’ve made to us. And then we get no support from the national government,” said Gambeno.

Meanwhile, residents across the province have told News24 that they are "extremely disappointed" that there will again be no Klopse next year.

Domonique David Parker, 40, said he had been going to the city centre to watch the carnival with his family since he was a young boy.

Parker said: 

I’m so mad, honestly. As if Covid hasn’t taken so much from us all, now it's the second year of no Klopse fun; it is so upsetting to my soul. My family and I are just one of the many families that camp the night out on the parade in the city bowl to get the best seats to see the Klopse.

He said even though he understands why the event had to be cancelled, this event was the one he and his family were looking forward to going to as they haven’t been together as a family in a long time.

Maegan Jacobs, 23, said she’s quite sad that she won’t be attending the carnival next month but says the event organisers made a good decision to cancel the event.

"The past two years have been filled with disappointments and cancellations due to the pandemic, so I think it was inevitable that it would’ve been cancelled again considering that we are in the fourth wave. I’m not happy about it as it’s the day my cousins and I like to dress up and dance to the music and singing on the parade,” said Jacobs.

WATCH |  East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

Fazlin Kroomboom, 62, from Gatesville said she usually makes her bulk koeksisters and samoosas days before the carnival event and sells them on the parade at her shop.

"This pandemic just ruined everyone’s life, the Klopse is part of our heritage, it is the one day that the city bowl comes alive with cheer and colourful outfits, everyone is smiling and having fun, now we must sit another year on tweede nuwe jaar at home and watch TV,” giggled Kroomboom.

Carol Pharo, 56, from Mossel Bay said she had already planned to visit her daughter in Delft for Christmas and usually only leaves Cape Town after tweede nuwe jaar. She said she's disappointed there won't be a carnival again next year. 

"I guess it means I'll be spending more time with my loved ones. My granddaughter just turned six-years-old and we would've loved to take her to see the Klopse since she's never been yet, I guess we'll have to wait till 2023," said a hopeful Pharo. 

The KKKA said they hope to have the carnival up and running again soon so that they can offer employment opportunities to people, particularly the disenfranchised individuals on the Cape Flats and also bring back a sense of normality for the Klopse fans.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
19% - 382 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 1078 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
28% - 562 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.05
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.18
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.09
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,785.87
-0.0%
Silver
22.22
-0.5%
Palladium
1,689.77
+0.1%
Platinum
932.12
-0.1%
Brent Crude
74.39
-1.0%
Top 40
65,177
0.0%
All Share
71,430
0.0%
Resource 10
67,885
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,711
0.0%
Financial 15
13,994
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

13 Dec

WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo