'It’s so disappointing, we live for this every year,' Capetonians as minstrel carnival cancelled again

The annual Cape Town Minstrel Carnival hosted by the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), has again been cancelled, this time due to the worrying effects of the Covid-19 fourth wave.

This according to Muneeb Gambeno, director of the KKKA, who said it would not be sensible to continue with the carnival, and that the format of the "event would not allow them to procure a permit for it".

This is the second year that the carnival has been cancelled. The event is usually held on 2 January but this time it was scheduled for 3 January.

According to Gambeno, the cancellation of the carnival was a blow to a lot of small businesses in the city centre. He said proceeds of the carnival enable various people in the value chain to earn money to feed their families, run their small businesses, and operate small community projects.

"That’s where the real losses are. You are talking about seamstresses, suppliers of services, suppliers of goods, and even the guys who make the traditional drums,” he said.

"[The cancellation] affected me and my workers. That was our food on the table. Now we must make small works to survive. It was a big loss,” said Amina Jacobs, a seamstress for most of the troupes.

There is a strong possibility that individual troupes will still perform in smaller pockets in their communities, according to Gambeno. “As an association, we’ve informed them of the obligation to comply with Covid-19 protocols. That’s all we can do.”

"I anticipate that you will probably have pockets where there is activity and to the extent that people can do it in a compliant and safe manner, then I guess it’s probably okay,” said Gambeno.

Speaking to News24, Gambeno said the financing of the Carnival is complex, but that it is "fundamentally" underfunded.

He said that generally individual troupe owners fund their own groups. That annual cost, including the Tweede Nuwejaar and five competition days, can range anything from R1.5 million to R2 million per super troupe, or R300 000 to R400 000 for smaller troupes.

"I mean, these guys spend R120 000 on buses per carnival day, so it’s quite sad that we won’t be able to light up the streets again anytime soon,” said Gambeno.

According to Gambeno, the City of Cape Town has a defined budget that they can allocate to the KKKA to host the carnival.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, the City provides logistical support in the form of funding, services, venue costs, and permitting.

"They support us where they can. The Western Cape government of recent years didn’t support us, to be quite honest, despite promises that they’ve made to us. And then we get no support from the national government,” said Gambeno.

Meanwhile, residents across the province have told News24 that they are "extremely disappointed" that there will again be no Klopse next year.

Domonique David Parker, 40, said he had been going to the city centre to watch the carnival with his family since he was a young boy.

Parker said:

I’m so mad, honestly. As if Covid hasn’t taken so much from us all, now it's the second year of no Klopse fun; it is so upsetting to my soul. My family and I are just one of the many families that camp the night out on the parade in the city bowl to get the best seats to see the Klopse.

He said even though he understands why the event had to be cancelled, this event was the one he and his family were looking forward to going to as they haven’t been together as a family in a long time.

Maegan Jacobs, 23, said she’s quite sad that she won’t be attending the carnival next month but says the event organisers made a good decision to cancel the event.

"The past two years have been filled with disappointments and cancellations due to the pandemic, so I think it was inevitable that it would’ve been cancelled again considering that we are in the fourth wave. I’m not happy about it as it’s the day my cousins and I like to dress up and dance to the music and singing on the parade,” said Jacobs.

Fazlin Kroomboom, 62, from Gatesville said she usually makes her bulk koeksisters and samoosas days before the carnival event and sells them on the parade at her shop.

"This pandemic just ruined everyone’s life, the Klopse is part of our heritage, it is the one day that the city bowl comes alive with cheer and colourful outfits, everyone is smiling and having fun, now we must sit another year on tweede nuwe jaar at home and watch TV,” giggled Kroomboom.

Carol Pharo, 56, from Mossel Bay said she had already planned to visit her daughter in Delft for Christmas and usually only leaves Cape Town after tweede nuwe jaar. She said she's disappointed there won't be a carnival again next year.

"I guess it means I'll be spending more time with my loved ones. My granddaughter just turned six-years-old and we would've loved to take her to see the Klopse since she's never been yet, I guess we'll have to wait till 2023," said a hopeful Pharo.

The KKKA said they hope to have the carnival up and running again soon so that they can offer employment opportunities to people, particularly the disenfranchised individuals on the Cape Flats and also bring back a sense of normality for the Klopse fans.

