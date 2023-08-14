'It's still unbelievable': Cape Town family of murdered LEAP officer battling to come to terms with loss

Cape Town LEAP officer Zanikhaya Kwinana will be laid to rest this week.

He was gunned down during the taxi unrest.

A memorial will be held by the City for the slain officer.

It's been over a week since Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer Zanikhaya Kwinana was gunned down in Nyanga while driving with two colleagues in a marked Law Enforcement vehicle during the taxi stayaway.

His heartbroken family are yet to come to terms with their loved one being killed in such an "inhumane" way, while he was out doing the job that he loved dearly.

The officer's mother, Nosapho, and older sister Ndileka Kwinana told News24 that they still dreamt about the frantic call from Zanikhaya's colleague informing them to get to the Heideveld hospital immediately.

"We dropped everything at that moment to get to hospital," Ndileka said.

"When we arrived that evening, I saw my brother lying on the hospital bed covered in blood. It was the most horrific picture I have ever seen in my life. I still can't get that sight out of my mind. My heart is so sore."

She said her brother had lived in Nyanga with their older brother.

He was well-known in the community and would always help those in need.

Even when he was off duty, he would escort residents safely home if he saw them walking alone.

"If he spotted someone walking home alone when he was out in the streets and off from work, he would often offer to walk or drive residents home so they get home safely because the Nyanga area is not the safest place in the province," Ndileka said.

'He loved working for the City'

Describing her son as a family man with "a heart of gold", Nosapho said she would never come to terms with her son never calling her again.

"I'm so sad. Its still unbelievable. My boy died doing the job he enjoyed so much. He loved working for the City and protecting the people that lived in it.

"He was a son any parent would be proud to have, and I cannot believe that his no longer with us."

The family are hopeful that an arrest will be made and have pleaded with the police to find those responsible for Kwinana's death.

"Even if they find the perpetrator who ripped our family apart, it won't bring my brother back. But it will help to find closure that whoever did this will face the law," Ndileka said.

Supplied

"Justice must be served for people who kill law officers."

The Kwinana family are preparing to say their final farewell to their loved one, who will be laid to rest in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

"This is the most difficult part for us as a family. Last-minute preparations for his funeral still feel surreal. Many nights we lay awake trying to figure out why this has happened to our family," his sister said.

"It's extremely difficult knowing this week we say goodbye forever to my brother."

'We know he was loved by many'

On Monday, the City of Cape Town will host a memorial service for the slain officer at the Civic Centre.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the family had confirmed that they would be in attendance.

"It will be a very special service, with full honours, as we remember this officer, and pledge that he will not have died in vain," Hill-Lewis said.

The family said they were grateful for the support they had receieved from people who knew Kwinana.

"We know he was loved by many at his workplace, and we are so grateful that the City saw it fit to hold a memorial for my son. It warms my heart that Zanikhaya was well respected among many," his mother said..

A R250 000 maximum reward has been offered for any information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said no arrests have been made yet.

"The investigating officer is pursuing all available leads in a bid to ensure a breakthrough. The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested," said Swartbooi. Anyone with Information can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Kwinana leaves behind his four children, his parents and three siblings.



