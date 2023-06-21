55m ago

Share

'It's terrible. We've become lawless': Concerns raised over ongoing strife between meter taxis, e-hailing drivers

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joburg meter-taxi drivers allegedly threaten e-hailing drivers to pay R1 000 fines for picking and dropping off at Park Station.
Joburg meter-taxi drivers allegedly threaten e-hailing drivers to pay R1 000 fines for picking and dropping off at Park Station.
PHOTO: Matthew Horwood, Getty Images
  • A Johannesburg resident claims e-hailing drivers are being mistreated and threatened by meter taxi drivers.
  • A spokesperson for the SA E-hailing Association says pricing is at the core of what is happening.
  • The SA National Taxi Council says no law currently allows the operation of e-hailing services like Uber and Bolt in South Africa. 

A Johannesburg resident, who uses Uber, says she has witnessed several incidents where meter taxi drivers mistreated and threatened e-hailing drivers, forcing them to pay fines of R1 000 for picking up and dropping people off at Park Station. 

Anathi Ndevu, 23, who lives in Sandton, takes a bus from the Gautrain station in Sandton to Park Station, Johannesburg, and then on to work in Parktown.

However, she said she had, on multiple occasions, while taking an Uber, seen e-hailing drivers being "harassed" by meter taxi drivers.

"I've seen meter driver taxis forcefully open the Uber driver's cars, get in and instruct them where to park and tell them that they're not allowed to pick or drop people up there.

"The meter taxi drivers would demand a fine that's R1 000 or more because, according to them, the Uber drivers are taking their business away and aren't parking in the right place," added Ndevu.

"On the one occasion I requested an Uber from Park Station, the driver came to the station.

"As I was about to get in, two meter taxi drivers came, forcefully got inside the car, and told me to walk and request an Uber at Braamfontein Gate while they handled the Uber driver."

ALSO READ | A matric pupil got into a Bolt ride to go to school. Then it stopped for a man who said he had a gun

Ndevu said she had witnessed this multiple times, and it was unsafe for people to be told to go elsewhere to request a ride.

"They violate Uber drivers and unlawfully force them to pay a fine. They literally sit in the car and surround it until the Uber driver pays them certain amounts," she added.

SA E-hailing Association spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa said pricing was at the core of the problem.

"E-hailing pricing is set by Uber and Bolt without consultation, and as a result, it is set too low and undermines the minibus industry that charges what is known as compassionate fair."

Taking into consideration historical setups, associations operate on pre-determined routes, and therefore transport operators that do not belong to that association operating like taxis are undermining the mandate given to those associations to operate on those routes.


Mbelengwa added with the absence of the government regulating these situations, more incidents of this nature could be expected nationally.

"What we are witnessing is the minibus industry becoming more brazen in how they express frustration with e-hailing.

"Uber and Bolt have over-saturated the market, and as a result, e-hailing operators are operating like taxis, resulting in direct competition. The government just needs to regulate it."

The national spokesperson of the SA National Taxi Council, Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala, said the national Department of Transport had a National Land Transport Act amendment bill for close to a decade, which seeks to clarify the integrated transport sector's modes and their respective jurisdictions.

"Effectively, this means there is currently no law that allows the operation of e-hailing services like Uber and Bolt," added Phala.

According to her, this had led to an infiltration of criminality in the sector because there had not been any law enforcement in that regard.

"However, we are told some e-hailing operators use metered taxi permits to ferry passengers.

"If this is the case, we are of the view that they would respect jurisdictional guidelines surrounding metered taxis as contained in the National Land Transport Act [NLTA].

"Be that as it may, in the area in question of Park Station, the taxi associations and meter taxis in that area have had engagements with e-hailing drivers with whom they agreed on temporary operating jurisdictions.

READ | E-hailing taxis to avoid drop-offs within Soweto malls for three months, but talks continue

"The role players have this agreement in place to ensure cordial cooperation in the interim, while the government is expected to speed up the amendment of the NLTA.

"Uber drivers tell people where to stand to be picked up because it has been agreed that in the interest of seamless operations, minibus taxis, buses, meter taxis and e-hailing should pick and drop commuters at particular markings.

"The legality of the setup in the status quo is in accordance with what the NLTA says about the loading and offloading of commuters by minibus taxis and metered taxis.

"We cannot talk about legality in relation to e-hailing because their operations are yet to be legislated," said Phala.

"We condemn any acts of violence or criminality against drivers and riders. We are in close contact with the local police and all relevant stakeholders to resolve any issues urgently." 

The chairperson of the Gauteng E-hailing Partners Council, Hendry Mathebula, said many incidents of this nature were reported to the association.

"It's terrible. We've become a lawless country. Issues like these happen all over the country. The drivers are taking their law into their own hands and disregarding what the South African National Taxi Council says. 

"We've had engagements with meter taxi associations to discuss challenges we face as e-hailing services.

"It will essentially boil down to co-existence. Drivers need to understand that we are not here to take their customers, to work together," added Mathebula.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uberboltgautengjohannesburgtransport
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1487 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 2951 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 730 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

2h ago

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

3h ago

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.37
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.06
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
951.53
-0.0%
Palladium
1,363.39
+0.2%
Gold
1,927.53
-0.5%
Silver
22.68
-2.1%
Brent Crude
75.90
-0.3%
Top 40
70,285
-1.5%
All Share
75,659
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,332
-2.1%
Industrial 25
102,274
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,096
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo