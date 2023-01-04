10m ago

It's the best gift ever, says Cape Town mom who gave birth to province's first New Year's baby

Lisalee Solomons
Ashieka Ellie was the first mother to give birth on New Years day.
  • The Western Cape's first baby for 2023 was born at Mitchells Plain Hospital in Cape Town.
  • Leyden Ellie was born with an abundance of black hair and weighed 3.6kg. 
  • Parents Ashieka and Keegan say they are over the moon with their healthy baby boy.

There was an outpouring of celebrations at the Mitchells Plain Hospital when Ashieka Ellie gave birth to the province's very first baby for 2023, a boy weighing in at a healthy 3.6kg.

The excited mom told News24 she had a "slight suspicion" that her son Leyden would make his much-anticipated appearance on New Year's Day as he had not arrived on his scheduled due date. 

"I was due to give birth on 28 December... many of my family were slightly disappointed and said he's going to be a New Year's baby and that is exactly what [happened]," giggled Ellie. 

The 23-year-old mom said their house has always been lively because her 2-year-old daughter kept her and her husband Keegan on their toes, but with Leyden, it feels even more alive.

"I didn't know I was the first woman to give birth on New Year's Day this year and so when I was told the news it was a pleasant shock. I definitely did not expect my son's birth to make the news because we are just ordinary people from the Cape Flats," she said.

She couldn't wait to bring her bundle of joy home so people could meet the "baby of the moment".  

READ | Hello world! Western Cape welcomes 192 bundles of joy

"My husband and I are extremely grateful that our boy is healthy and that there were no major complications during the pregnancy. He has already brought so much happiness to our lives and we are blessed that he's finally here. It's really a great way to start the new year, definitely the best gift for us as parents," gushed Ellie.

s
Leyden was the first baby boy to be born in the Western Cape in 2023.

News24 previously reported that the province welcomed 192 babies born at public health facilities on New Year's Day.

Of the babies, 94 were boys and 98 were girls. Two sets of twins were also born, one set at New Somerset Hospital and the other at Tygerberg Hospital.

Provincial health department spokesperson Callan Riddles congratulated the families on the safe arrival of their little bundles of joy and wished them many years of happiness and good health.

Special report | Goodnews24! Stories of SA's everyday heroes

"Ensure that your baby is fully immunised and follow the advice of healthcare workers at your local clinic. Make time to play with your child and support him or her as they grow and develop.

"Remember to take care of yourself as well. The department delivers a comprehensive package of child health services, and we look forward to supporting all parents on this exciting journey."

Ellie said although she may miss out on sleep it's a journey she's more than prepared to do again.

"He's already such a pleasant baby and for now we are enjoying the fact that he's still so small and not able to speak, because we know that will all change pretty fast." 


