19m ago

add bookmark

'It's time to set politics aside,' says Cele at Charl Kinnear's funeral

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Speaking at Kinnear’s funeral, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that it was vital the police take action against their own implicated in corruption.
Speaking at Kinnear’s funeral, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that it was vital the police take action against their own implicated in corruption.
GCIS
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele had demanded that action be taken against any officer implicated in the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.
  • Kinnear was killed in an apparent assassination in front of his home two weeks ago.
  • Cele added that the police force was no place for criminality and that it was time to put politics aside.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has said “heads must roll” for the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear  – even if his own head is one of them.

Speaking at Kinnear’s funeral, held in Cape Town on Saturday, Cele said it was vital that the police take action against their own implicated in corruption. He added that, if he was implicated in wrongdoing, he should be the first to step aside.

His statements come after allegations that the slain policeman was investigating fellow officers who may have been supporting organised crime.

Kinnear was shot dead in front of his Bishop Lavis house in Cape Town two weeks ago, in what appears to have been an assassination.

"We know he was dealing with our own criminality," Cele said at the funeral.

However, said Cele, there was no place within the police force for criminality or corruption.

"We can’t co-govern with crime," he said.

"This is a war. War has dead bodies, as we see [here today]. When you find a war, you don’t ask who started it, you fight."

Cele added that no officer was going to rest until the circumstances around Kinnear’s murder were known, and called for a full report on the investigation into the allegations of corruption within the police force. He called for justice, referencing the Biblical "eye for an eye".

The police minister also echoed sentiments expressed by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, saying that politics should be set aside in fighting crime. He added that criminals did not care about one’s political affiliation, but had instead "declared war against humanity".

"The time has arrived that politics is put aside and we deal with the welfare of our people," said Cele.

Related Links
We failed Charl Kinnear, says Cele as he vows to track down killers
Charl Kinnear's murder hopefully a 'tipping point' for SAPS - Premier Winde at top cop's funeral
WATCH | Funeral of late Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear
Read more on:
sapsbheki celecharl kinnearcape townwestern capecrimecorruption
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
27% - 886 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1388 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
32% - 1063 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo