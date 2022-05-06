'It's very heartbreaking': Cape Town house fire claims lives of two brothers, aged 4 and 7

Two brothers, aged 4 and 7, were killed in a fire in Bishop Lavis.

The founder of a feeding scheme the boys regularly fetched food from is heartbroken that they are gone.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.

A fire in Bishop Lavis claimed the lives of two brothers, aged 4 and 7, just before midnight on Thursday.



City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the fire just before midnight and that crews from Belhar and Epping were dispatched to the area.

"When crews from Belhar and Epping arrived on the scene, they were informed that two people were believed to be inside the house," said Carelse.

"As firefighting and search and rescue operations continued, the bodies of the two boys, 4 and 7, were found," Carelse added.

Crews managed to contain and extinguish the fire just before 00:40.

READ | Two children, aged 6 and 3, die in Cape Town house fire

"The dwelling was severely affected by the fire while another two dwellings sustained minimal damages," Carelse added.

Delicia Petersen, who founded the Healing Heart Foundation and the Aid Relief Collaboration (ARC) Foundation - feeding schemes in Bishop Lavis - said the boys would come to her house every day to collect food and watch movies.

"We are devastated and heartbroken at this news. I last saw the boys on Thursday. Never in a million years would I have thought that would be our last interaction," she said.

She added that the "very energetic" boys nicknamed her "aunty met die mooi hare" (aunty with the nice hair) because she would always dye her hair different colours.

She added:

Those brothers were like my kids - always asking questions, always willing to help and [they] were very talkative. I feel as if part of my heart has been ripped out.

Petersen said when she visited the family's home on Friday morning, she couldn't believe what she saw.

"There is no way anything in the house can be saved. Everything must be thrown away. I hate to think about where the boys were laying inside the house when the fire broke out. I will miss them so much. They have left a huge hole in my heart. I'll miss my babies so much," Petersen added.

According to her, the boys would always question why she has electricity "when by us, we use candles" during load shedding.

Bobelle Mckenzie, who lived right next door to the family, recalled hearing an argument minutes before the fire erupted.

She said that a few minutes before midnight she told her husband she smelt smoke.

Mckenzie said:

When I went to look outside I heard the boys screaming "mommy help" as the flames came. I screamed for my husband who then rushed to the house to try and help, but the flames were too big. We then woke up all the neighbours in the street to come and help and everyone came out to try and put [out] the fire.

The brothers' mother was too emotional to speak to News24.

Ward councillor Johanna Martlow said when she visited the scene on Friday morning, she discovered that the boys burnt to death in their beds.

"What I saw was devastating. Forensic [officials were] on the scene and advised us to not touch anything as the house is now a crime scene. I will only be able to advise the City to clean up the area by tomorrow," Martlow said.

She added that she is in the process of asking for help from the mayor's office so that the family can bury the boys.

"Because the children are under 18 years old, the City will be able to assist where necessary. It's very heartbreaking what has happened here," Martlow added.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said police attended a crime scene in Arthur Abrahams Street in Bishop Lavis and found a house on fire.



"The police members called for the assistance of the fire brigade. When the fire was extinguished and the crime scene investigators started their investigation, they discovered the bodies of two minors who were fatally injured," said Swartbooi.

According to Swartbooi, both victims were declared dead on the scene.

"Bishop Lavis police registered an inquest for further investigation," police said.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.