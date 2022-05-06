1h ago

add bookmark

'It's very heartbreaking': Cape Town house fire claims lives of two brothers, aged 4 and 7

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Two young boys died in a house fire on Thursday evening in Bishop Lavis.
Two young boys died in a house fire on Thursday evening in Bishop Lavis.
MattGush / Getty Images
  • Two brothers, aged 4 and 7, were killed in a fire in Bishop Lavis.
  • The founder of a feeding scheme the boys regularly fetched food from is heartbroken that they are gone.
  • An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.

A fire in Bishop Lavis claimed the lives of two brothers, aged 4 and 7, just before midnight on Thursday.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the fire just before midnight and that crews from Belhar and Epping were dispatched to the area.

"When crews from Belhar and Epping arrived on the scene, they were informed that two people were believed to be inside the house," said Carelse.

"As firefighting and search and rescue operations continued, the bodies of the two boys, 4 and 7, were found," Carelse added.

Crews managed to contain and extinguish the fire just before 00:40.

READ | Two children, aged 6 and 3, die in Cape Town house fire

"The dwelling was severely affected by the fire while another two dwellings sustained minimal damages," Carelse added.

Delicia Petersen, who founded the Healing Heart Foundation and the Aid Relief Collaboration (ARC) Foundation - feeding schemes in Bishop Lavis - said the boys would come to her house every day to collect food and watch movies.

"We are devastated and heartbroken at this news. I last saw the boys on Thursday. Never in a million years would I have thought that would be our last interaction," she said.

She added that the "very energetic" boys nicknamed her "aunty met die mooi hare" (aunty with the nice hair) because she would always dye her hair different colours.

She added:

Those brothers were like my kids - always asking questions, always willing to help and [they] were very talkative. I feel as if part of my heart has been ripped out.

Petersen said when she visited the family's home on Friday morning, she couldn't believe what she saw.

"There is no way anything in the house can be saved. Everything must be thrown away. I hate to think about where the boys were laying inside the house when the fire broke out. I will miss them so much. They have left a huge hole in my heart. I'll miss my babies so much," Petersen added.

According to her, the boys would always question why she has electricity "when by us, we use candles" during load shedding.

Bobelle Mckenzie, who lived right next door to the family, recalled hearing an argument minutes before the fire erupted. 

She said that a few minutes before midnight she told her husband she smelt smoke. 

Mckenzie said:

When I went to look outside I heard the boys screaming "mommy help" as the flames came. I screamed for my husband who then rushed to the house to try and help, but the flames were too big. We then woke up all the neighbours in the street to come and help and everyone came out to try and put [out] the fire.

The brothers' mother was too emotional to speak to News24.

Ward councillor Johanna Martlow said when she visited the scene on Friday morning, she discovered that the boys burnt to death in their beds. 

"What I saw was devastating. Forensic [officials were] on the scene and advised us to not touch anything as the house is now a crime scene. I will only be able to advise the City to clean up the area by tomorrow," Martlow said.

She added that she is in the process of asking for help from the mayor's office so that the family can bury the boys.

"Because the children are under 18 years old, the City will be able to assist where necessary. It's very heartbreaking what has happened here," Martlow added.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said police attended a crime scene in Arthur Abrahams Street in Bishop Lavis and found a house on fire.

"The police members called for the assistance of the fire brigade. When the fire was extinguished and the crime scene investigators started their investigation, they discovered the bodies of two minors who were fatally injured," said Swartbooi.

According to Swartbooi, both victims were declared dead on the scene.

"Bishop Lavis police registered an inquest for further investigation," police said.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfires
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9950 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4301 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.97
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.73
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.87
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.32
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,882.63
+0.3%
Silver
22.41
-0.5%
Palladium
2,071.50
-5.5%
Platinum
972.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
110.90
+0.7%
Top 40
60,988
-3.0%
All Share
67,708
-2.8%
Resource 10
72,599
-3.1%
Industrial 25
74,190
-3.0%
Financial 15
15,273
-2.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Rhino calf born at Western Cape game reserve, months after mother injured by poachers

9h ago

Rhino calf born at Western Cape game reserve, months after mother injured by poachers
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo