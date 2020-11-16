1h ago

It's war for Magashule and supporters, Bushiris flee country: 7 must-read stories from the weekend

Self proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.
Ace Magashule's supporters are preparing for a political war as the former Free State premier faces corruption charges. The Bushiris have ignored their bail conditions and fled the country and mounting evidence shows that South Africa's Covid-19 death toll could be much higher than currently reported.

Ace Magashule and his men declare war

ANC leaders supporting embattled secretary-general Ace Magashule held a meeting in Bloemfontein on Saturday to craft his defence strategy and attack his opponents.

Bushiri says he'll only return for trial in SA if these 5 demands are met

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have skipped the country, despite bail conditions expressly prohibiting any form of international travel.

ANALYSIS | Ramaphosa vs Magashule: Who will land the last punch?

At Friday's court appearance, Ace Magashule took aim at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his supporters, landing the first punches in what is likely to be a bruising battle between the two in the months ahead, writes Qaanitah Hunter.

Ace Magashule's former PA spilt beans over requests for money - report

Ace Magashule's former personal assistant has reportedly directly implicated him in requests for money from slain businessman Ignatius "Igo" Mpambani.

Evidence mounts that SA's Covid-19 death toll is not accurate, could be double reported 20 000

New analysis of the country’s excess deaths by a preeminent scientist has added weight to evidence that South African authorities could have significantly under-reported the Covid-19 death toll.  

'No basis' for Zuma's calls for Zondo recusal - state capture inquiry secretary hits back

The commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture says former president Jacob Zuma has shown "no basis" for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to step down as its chair because of alleged bias – and has hit out at the former head of state for launching his application for Zondo's recusal right at the end of its proceedings.

Email 'error' names Duarte as ANC secretary-general, corruption-accused Ace Magashule's post

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has dispelled rumours that she wants to take over from Ace Magashule.

