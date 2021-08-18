'I've always regarded churches as safe places' - Pastor in dock for allegedly raping boys and men

An Mpumalanga pastor is facing various charges, including that of rape, sexual grooming of a child and exposing his genitals.

Johannes Masilela, 44, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He is due back in court on Wednesday.

A pastor is on trial in the KwaMhlanga Regional Court in Mpumalanga for allegedly raping and sexually molesting a number of boys and men who are members of his church congregation.



Johannes Masilela, 44, appeared briefly in court on Tuesday, but the case was postponed to Wednesday because magistrate Marlene Greyvenstein, who is hearing the case, was off sick.

According to the charge sheet, Masilela faced 16 charges, including that of rape, sexual grooming of a child and exposing his genitals.

His alleged victims, aged between 16 and 26, are members of his church, the Good Shepherd Christian Centre, which is situated in Sun City Village, KwaMhlanga.

News24 Credit: Balise Mabona

The charge sheet states the incidents happened inside Masilela's church between 2016 and 2018.

READ | Bloemfontein pastor arrested for rape of son's babysitter

He was arrested on 29 May 2020.

Masilela, who is out on R2 000 bail, pleaded not guilty to all the charges at his previous appearance in the same court.

Mabena was not in court on Tuesday, but prosecutor Bianca Harmse said he had agreed earlier that the case should be postponed in his absence.

Several Sun City residents expressed shock this week over the allegations against Masilela.

Nomthandazo Shoba told News24 she hoped justice would be served for the alleged victims, adding:

I have never heard that horrible things like these happened to members of the congregation inside their church.

"I have always regarded churches as the safest places. If it is proven that this man [Masilela] raped those people, then he must get the punishment he deserves from the court," said Shoba.

Another resident, Jomo Sibanyoni, said he felt for Sun City, which he described as being quiet and relatively crime free.

"I have been living in this village for more than 15 years and felt safe all the time," added Sibanyoni.

"I think many people now fear my village, especially those who attend churches here. I hope the [alleged] victims will recover emotionally and otherwise."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.