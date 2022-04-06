'I've dedicated myself to my hometown of Gqeberha', Eastern Cape candidate tells JSC

31m ago

Vinesh Naidu. (Twitter, @vineshnaidu17)
  • The Judicial Service Commission on Wednesday interviewed candidates for two positions in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha.
  • Six people are vying for the two positions. 
  • One of the candidates said he has dedicated his life to his hometown and chose to make a difference. 

A candidate vying for a position in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha has told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) it would be the "greatest privilege" if he was appointed.

Vinesh Naidu told commissioners he was born and bred in Gqeberha.

"I've dedicated myself to my hometown of Gqeberha; whilst I had many opportunities to go for more lucrative employment elsewhere, I chose to make a difference in my community, in my city and my province," he said.

Six people are battling it out for two positions in the Gqeberha court.

During his interview, Naidu told the commissioners the biggest challenge in the court was insufficient representation.

He also criticised the local municipality for briefing primarily white people.

"Our Constitution embraces the opportunity for social justice as well as equality. There is still a huge disparity between the haves and the have-nots, and as long as there is this disparity, there will not be equality, and there will not be freedom, and there won't be true justice.

"I endeavour to pursue social justice and equality for the rest of my life, and I hope that these are the qualities I would bring to the bench if the commission feels I am worthy of being appointed."

The JSC had earlier interviewed Professor Rosaan Kruger and Sandiswa "Mickey" Mfenyana.

Mfenyana said she had acted as a judge for 48 weeks and had written about 64 judgments.

When asked by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo how she found presiding in a trial in the high court, Mfenyana said: "it was a daunting task."

"It is something very different from being in practice. For starters, you have to switch your mind from being involved in the matter. You are not one of the litigants because naturally, as a practitioner, when you are faced with a matter, you can already see where this matter should go, but when you sit as a judge; that is not your task," she said, adding:

In fact, I dare say you should avoid making a decision before you've heard the matter fully ventilated before you. So, that was the first challenge for me. I had to switch and listen and read the papers and make perhaps a prima facie view before my view is settled.

"The other issue is the learning that you get from presiding over matters. It is priceless. It doesn't come easy. It comes at [the] cost of changed sleeping patterns, if any.

"It comes at [the] cost of what people call 'not having a life'. I don't quite know what that means, but your work is your life. You read, you write, that includes the research as well - that is your life."

Kruger told the JSC although she would benefit from more acting experience, her candidature had merit.

When asked by lawyer Mvuso Notyesi how long one needed to act before being appointed, she said she did not know but would "appreciate some guidance from the JSC on this point".  

The interviews continue. 

Read more on:
