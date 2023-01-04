24m ago

'I've lost all faith in the justice system': 3 years later and still no arrests in Melville shooting

Alex Patrick
  • Police have identified a weapon that was involved in the New Year's Eve shooting in Melville three years ago.
  • Friends and families of those who died say they have lost faith in the justice system.
  • The weapon was found in 2020.

Families and friends of those who died at Poppy's restaurant during New Year's Eve celebrations in Melville three years ago say they've lost faith in the justice system.

Police are yet to solve the case, despite several promises that they were hot on the heels of the perpetrators.

It has been revealed that a gun used in the shooting was recovered in a cache buried in a farm in Kliprivier in 2020.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told News24 the weapon had been found "a long time ago".

Mathe said nine firearms were found.

"The firearms were taken for ballistics testing, and one of the firearms has been positively linked to the shooting that happened during the drive-by shooting in Melville.

"Police have since been on a manhunt to trace and track down the owner of the farm.

"The owner of the farm is known to police, and he is urged to hand himself over as the investigation continues."

She said the police would not comment further on the matter "as this is an ongoing investigation".

Poppys restaurant
Poppy's restaurant where two people killed and six others injured on New Year's Eve two years ago.
News24 Ntwaagae Seleka/News24

Just after midnight in 2020, a black BMW SUV rolled past the Jazz café and sprayed bullets into patrons sitting on the balcony.

Two women, Liana Peterson, 41, Samantha Daniels-Basdew, 27, were killed, and six others were injured.

Later, the same vehicle was seen on top of a bridge overlooking the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, where 11 people were injured after shooters opened fire on the crowd of revellers.

In July 2020, police arrested five people, aged between 25 and 36, at a plot in Kliprivier in the Vaal. They were linked to an international kidnapping and extremism syndicate.

The black SUV was found at the plot, as well as weapons. Police have now linked one of the guns to the Melville shooting.

Peterson's sister, Desiree Johnson, said she had lost faith in the justice system.

"It's three years later and it's very, very sad that [the perpetrators] are walking around freely. Until they are caught, I don't have much faith that they (police) will catch the men. They found the guns and the SUV, and still nobody has been caught."

Peterson's mother died on 21 December, and Johnson said it was a shame there was still no closure for the family, saying:

She never recovered from the loss of her daughter. She died of a broken heart. Her death opened new wounds.

She said Peterson's daughter, then 11, had witnessed her mom dying in the street.

Johnson said she did not hate the perpetrators because there was no hatred in her heart.

"It's not for me to forgive them. They need to forgive themselves because they have blood on their hands."

Another victim, Ralph Fredericks, was sitting at a table on the pavement when he was shot in the hand and chest.

He survived the incident, but gets angry whenever the story appears in the news.

"It brings back bad memories. The case has still not been solved and, every year at this time, it still feels fresh.

"Every now and then, when the story pops up, it angers me because they haven't been able to come up with something. I've lost all faith in the justice system."

