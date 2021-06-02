1h ago

add bookmark

'I’ve touched the untouchables'- Mkhwebane hits back amid process into her fitness for office

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • The Public Protector has denied delaying a parliamentary impeachment process against her. 
  • Speaking to Clement Manyathela on radio station 702, Mkhwebane said she was attacked for doing her job.
  • A 26-member committee has been appointed to look into her fitness to hold office.

While on an 11-week sabbatical, embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane denied that she tried to delay a parliamentary process that is looking into her fitness to hold office.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on radio station 702 on Wednesday, Mkhwebane said she was well-rested and was willing to go through the impeachment process - but only if it was a proper legal process in line with the country's Constitution.

In April, a 26-member committee was appointed to look into the Public Protector's fitness for office.

READ | Mkhwebane believes she will be cleared of wrongdoing after damning panel report

Mkhwebane said she would challenge Parliament's impeachment rules and added that she was neither trying to undermine the process, nor fighting it.

She said: 

What I will say is that the matter will be heard from the 7th to the 11th of June. So that will be up to the court to decide whether those rules - the way they were drafted and the way they were passed, and the process of appointing the panel in the meantime, and the way the panel conducted their process - whether it is within the law and whether that process is constitutional.

The Public Protector, who is the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to face such an inquiry, said she was facing impeachment because she only did her job and probed people who were politically connected and who had the resources to fight back legally.

Mkhwebane added: 

For me, being the first one is because I’ve touched the untouchables.

Mkhwebane said she was willing to subject herself to a fair process. She denied that she was incompetent and that she was not executing the duties required by her office.

"I don't have a problem of answering and the main thing is, I cannot subject myself to this illegal process or this invalid process...The rules and charges are referring to things that happened prior to the rules being drafted. I have responses to all those allegations, fortunately, I think we need to be fair in whatever we are doing," Mkhwebane said.

READ | NHI should be funded with taxes from 'all employed South Africans', HPCSA tells Parliament

The Public Protector came under scrutiny in court on several occasions - some of her reports have been either set aside by the courts or deemed unlawful, irrational, or unconstitutional.

Mkhwebane said it was very important to have an upper structure that verified whether her office did its work accordingly.

"Yes, the Public Protector does not have unfettered powers ... The Public Protector reports are subject to review. [It] is within people's rights to do that. Unfortunately ... more of that started after the Constitutional Court judgment which said the Public Protector's remedial actions are binding, unless set aside by a court," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorparliamentbusisiwe mkhwebanepolitics
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 11686 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1601 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.66
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.37
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.67
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.58
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,903.63
+0.2%
Silver
27.95
+0.2%
Palladium
2,860.30
-0.1%
Platinum
1,192.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
70.25
+1.3%
Top 40
62,686
-0.0%
All Share
68,942
+0.0%
Resource 10
68,180
-0.7%
Industrial 25
88,636
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,636
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo