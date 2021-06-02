'I’ve touched the untouchables'- Mkhwebane hits back amid process into her fitness for office

The Public Protector has denied delaying a parliamentary impeachment process against her.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on radio station 702, Mkhwebane said she was attacked for doing her job.

A 26-member committee has been appointed to look into her fitness to hold office.

While on an 11-week sabbatical, embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane denied that she tried to delay a parliamentary process that is looking into her fitness to hold office.



Speaking to Clement Manyathela on radio station 702 on Wednesday, Mkhwebane said she was well-rested and was willing to go through the impeachment process - but only if it was a proper legal process in line with the country's Constitution.

In April, a 26-member committee was appointed to look into the Public Protector's fitness for office.

READ | Mkhwebane believes she will be cleared of wrongdoing after damning panel report

Mkhwebane said she would challenge Parliament's impeachment rules and added that she was neither trying to undermine the process, nor fighting it.

She said:

What I will say is that the matter will be heard from the 7th to the 11th of June. So that will be up to the court to decide whether those rules - the way they were drafted and the way they were passed, and the process of appointing the panel in the meantime, and the way the panel conducted their process - whether it is within the law and whether that process is constitutional.

The Public Protector, who is the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to face such an inquiry, said she was facing impeachment because she only did her job and probed people who were politically connected and who had the resources to fight back legally.

Mkhwebane added:

For me, being the first one is because I’ve touched the untouchables.

Mkhwebane said she was willing to subject herself to a fair process. She denied that she was incompetent and that she was not executing the duties required by her office.

"I don't have a problem of answering and the main thing is, I cannot subject myself to this illegal process or this invalid process...The rules and charges are referring to things that happened prior to the rules being drafted. I have responses to all those allegations, fortunately, I think we need to be fair in whatever we are doing," Mkhwebane said.

READ | NHI should be funded with taxes from 'all employed South Africans', HPCSA tells Parliament

The Public Protector came under scrutiny in court on several occasions - some of her reports have been either set aside by the courts or deemed unlawful, irrational, or unconstitutional.

Mkhwebane said it was very important to have an upper structure that verified whether her office did its work accordingly.

"Yes, the Public Protector does not have unfettered powers ... The Public Protector reports are subject to review. [It] is within people's rights to do that. Unfortunately ... more of that started after the Constitutional Court judgment which said the Public Protector's remedial actions are binding, unless set aside by a court," she said.