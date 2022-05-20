1h ago

Jackknifed truck causes 13 car pile-up on N1 during Cape Town rush hour traffic

accreditation
Nicole McCain
A multi-vehicle crash has caused traffic congestion on the N1 in Cape Town.
PHOTO: @TrafficSA, Twitter

Motorists in Cape Town can expect heavy traffic delays during their morning commute after a multi-vehicle pile-up resulted in the temporary closure of the N1 highway on Friday.

Traffic officials estimated that 13 vehicles were involved in the collision, caused by a truck jackknifing.

City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said the N1 inbound was initially closed at Mike Pienaar Boulevard, but was later reopened to motorists.

"Traffic officers are assisting at a multiple vehicle crash scene where a truck has jackknifed. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and use alternative routes," Jacobs said. 

He added that traffic was being diverted to the Plattekloof Road off-ramp.

"The N1 is open, traffic is trickling past the scene. Motorists are advised to use Frans Conradie Drive and Voortrekker Road as alternative routes," Jacobs said.

At the time of publication, officials had not been able to determine if anyone had been injured in the crash.

"The full complement of the City's Emergency Services are on scene," added Jacobs.

